Video: Figure Skater Elizabeth Gibson Performs LEGALLY BLONDE Routine

Performer and figure skater Elizabeth Gibson recently took part in the National Showcase, where she performed a figure skating routine to the song "What You Want" from Legally Blonde the Musical. Skaters from across the country took the ice for 2026 National Showcase from Augugst 3-8, 2026.

"Consider this my official audition for Elle Woods in Legally Blonde on Ice," Gibson wrote in the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

The routine featured choreography by Marianne Strobel and costume by Armando Originals. Learn more about Elizabeth Gibson here. Check out the video!

About Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde features music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hach. It is based on the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the 2001 film of the same name.

The show tells the story of Elle Woods, a sorority girl who enrolls at Harvard Law School to win back her ex-boyfriend Warner. She discovers how her knowledge of the law can help others, and she successfully defends exercise queen Brooke Wyndham in a murder trial. Throughout the show, very few characters have faith in Elle, with the exception of her aesthetician Paulette, but she manages to surprise them when she defies expectations while staying true to herself.

Legally Blonde premiered in pre-Broadway tryouts in San Francisco, California. In April 2007 the show moved to Broadway. Jerry Mitchell directed and choreographed. The original cast starred Laura Bell Bundy as Elle, Christian Borle as Emmett, and Richard H. Blake as Warner. It received seven Tony nominations and ten Drama Desk nominations. The West End production opened in January 2010 at the Savoy Theatre. The West End production was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards and won three, including the Best New Musical award.

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