Irving Berlin Letters on MISS LIBERTY, ANNIE GET YOUR GUN Head to Auction

An archive of 24 typed letters from Irving Berlin to his best friend, journalist and publicist Irving Hoffman, and Hoffman's father, Sam, is being offered at auction by RR Auction.

Written between 1938 and 1966, the correspondence follows Berlin from the era of Alexander's Ragtime Band through Miss Liberty and the later revival of Annie Get Your Gun. The letters cover his work on Broadway and in Hollywood, publicity campaigns, philanthropy and friendships across the entertainment industry.

Most are signed “Irving,” with one signed “Irving Berlin” and two signed “Izzy.” One letter, dated Jan. 24, 1950, is noted in a typed postscript as having been signed by Berlin's secretary.

The archive opens with a July 25, 1938, letter concerning publicity for Alexander's Ragtime Band. Berlin writes, “Enclosed is the 'ALEXANDER'S BAND'—Lasky story, which I dictated for you,” and notes that he is also sending “a bound book of all the songs used in 'ALEXANDER'S RAGTIME BAND,' with reproductions of the original title-pages.”

In a Feb. 1, 1939, letter, Berlin reports that he had returned from Phoenix with the completed score for a Sonja Henie picture. “I think I've got some good songs,” he writes, directing Hoffman's attention to “a song I sent back...called 'The Waltz of Old Vienna.'”

Berlin's humor runs throughout the correspondence. Writing from MGM on April 7, 1947, he observes, “The weather was wonderful and I had one good night's sleep. It is very painful for me to admit this, but facts are facts.” He then reports that Alexander had opened to “a wonderful day's business, outgrossing many of their big, new pictures.”

A March 2, 1949, letter finds Berlin delivering a sharply worded review of Clifford Odets' The Big Knife. After attending opening night, Berlin writes that the reviews “were all bad, as they deserved to be,” and dismisses the play's treatment of Hollywood as “old hat, corny and last year's rhythm.”

That same year, Berlin offered Hoffman a private opportunity to purchase a 2% interest in Miss Liberty. He explained that the production was expected to come in at approximately $185,000 and presented the opportunity as a gesture of appreciation for Hoffman's kindnesses.

Other letters mention Walter Winchell, Billy Rose, Dolores Gray and Emile Littler, along with a lunch involving “the 'round table'—Groucho and Harpo Marx, George Burns and so forth.” A 1954 letter accompanied a $4,000 check for the Damon Runyon Cancer Fund, while a 1962 letter describes a rough out-of-town performance as a “'Titanic White Star Line' performance.”

Berlin's close relationship with the Hoffman family is especially apparent in material connected to “Sam, Sam, The Man What Am,” a song he rewrote annually for Sam Hoffman's birthday. In 1960, Berlin joked that the song might become “the biggest hit I ever wrote, including 'White Christmas.'”

The archive includes two rare acetate pressings of the song in sleeves custom-made by Berlin. One is signed and inscribed to Sam: “Dear Sam—For your 85th birthday I have written a new version of your song—Here it is and I hope you like it—Irving Berlin.” The second bears a presentation inscription to “Gertie B.” and is signed “Irving.”

Also included are two versions of an April 18, 1958, letter featuring Berlin's verse about “a worried old man on the hill,” with one decorated by an affixed handmade Santa figure. Several letters from 1966 address Annie Get Your Gun, RCA's advertising for the “Annie” album, Abe Berman, Ethel Merman's entrance, Detroit notices and related publicity.

The collection is accompanied by three albums signed by Berlin and an oversized, gilt-edged volume of his sheet music, inscribed: “For Gertie, with love from the other Irving.” A Columbia Records sleeve for Music from Irving Berlin's 'Mr. President' is signed, “Here's the first impression, hope you like it, Irving Berlin,” and contains two promotional records.

Together, the letters preserve Berlin's private voice: warm with friends, attentive to publicity and business, and candid about the people and productions around him.

Fine Autographs and Artifacts Featuring Hollywood and Animation by RR Auction opened on July 16, 2026, and will conclude on Aug. 12, 2026. For more information, visit www.rrauction.com.

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