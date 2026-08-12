Skylar Astin and Sarah Hyland Will Lead CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB in London

The West End production of Cabaret at the KIT KAT CLUB has announced new casting. From 21 September 2026, stage and screen stars Skylar Astin (So Help Me Todd; Pitch Perfect) and Sarah Hyland (Modern Family; The Great Gatsby on Broadway) will play Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively, both making their West End debut.

Also joining the company will be Ronan Burns as Ernst Ludwig, Lindsay Atherton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Lily Frances, Peter Houston, Samuel How, Bailey Johnson, Ellie Mitchell, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Natasha Wilde and Nicky Wong Rush.

Continuing in the show will be Baker Mukasa as Clifford Bradshaw, Ruthie Henshall as Fraulein Schneider, Robert Hands as Herr Schultz, Joe Atkinson, Xavion Campbell-Brown, Olivia-Rose Deer, Anya Ferdinand, Danny Fogarty, Adrian Grove and Eva-Rose Tanaka.

The Prologue Company are Isobel Bates, Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Jonathan Charles, Shanelle Clemenson, Andrew Linnie, Zara Liu, Dak Mashava, Brian James O'Sullivan, Jack William Parry and Shiho Yokoyama.

Skylar Astin final performance will be Saturday 12 December 2026. Sarah Hyland's final performance will be Saturday 23 January 2027.

About Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Cabaret is currently booking until Saturday 18 September 2027. The production has surpassed its 1,900th performance, making it the longest running production of Cabaret in West End history. This year will mark both the 60th anniversary of the show, which originally opened on Broadway on 20 November 1966, and the 5th anniversary of this award-winning production, which opened in the West End on 15 November 2021. A celebration will be held at the Kit Kat Club on Friday 20 November to mark the occasion, with a limited allocation of special priced tickets at £19.66, £60 and £196.60. Tickets on sale now at kitkat.club

This unique production of Cabaret opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 it won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt.

Transforming one of London's most famous theatres with an in-the-round auditorium and reimagined spaces, before the show guests are invited to enjoy and explore the Kit Kat Club with pre-show entertainment, drinks and dining all on offer. When booking, guests receive a 'club entry time' to allow enough time to take in the world of the Kit Kat Club before the show starts. But of course, the show really starts when you first join us in the club…

One of the most successful musicals of all time Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, Wigs and Hair design by Sam Cox and Make-Up design by Guy Common. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer is Angus MacRae and the musical director is Ben Van Tienen.

Cast Biographies

Skylar Astin is best known for his role as Jesse Swanson in the hit films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. His theatre credits include originating the role of Georg Zirschnitz in Spring Awakening on Broadway, Mark Cohen in RENT and The Baker in Into The Woods both at the Hollywood Bowl, Tony in West Side Story at Carnegie Hall, and Seymour Krelborn in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. Further screen credits include 21 And Over, Disney's Wreck It Ralph, Greg Serrano in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Max Richman in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and Todd Wright in So Help Me Todd playing opposite Marcia Gay Harden. He will next be seen in the horror comedy Nice People, as well as a recurring arc in the hit series Grey's Anatomy.

Sarah Hyland is best known for her Screen Actors Guild award-winning role as Haley Dunphy in Modern Family. Her Broadway credits include Connie Francis in Just in Time, Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby, Jacqueline Bouvier in Grey Gardens and Audrey in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. She also starred in Hair at The Hollywood Bowl as Chrissy. Her further screen credits include the role of Heidi Miller in Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin as well as hosting Love Island USA. Hyland's advocacy for living a healthy lifestyle, combined with her entrepreneurial savvy has led her to sign on as co-founder for the functional candy brand Sourse.

Ronan Burns most recently appeared in Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre. His other theatre credits include Johnny Casino in Grease at the Dominion Theatre, 42nd Street at the Théatre du Châteletin, Frank/Ensemble in the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Riff in West Side Story at Curve, Leicester and Bugsy Malone at the Lyric Hammersmith.

Lindsay Atherton's theatre credits include Top Hat at the Chichester Festival Theatre and UK tour, Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium, Sinatra at the Birmingham Rep Theatre, Newsies at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and South Pacific at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Her credits as an Associate Choreographer include the world premiere production of A Knight's Tale at the Manchester Opera House, the UK tour of Fisherman's Friends The Musical and the European tour of Berlin Berlin. As a Co-Choreographer she did the European tour of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

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