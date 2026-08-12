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Slash Will Make Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS For One Night Only

The rock icon was previously featured on the track "Have to Have You" from The Lost Boys, which was released last year.

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Slash Will Make Broadway Debut in THE LOST BOYS For One Night Only

Rock icon Slash, known as the lead guitarist for the band Guns N' Roses, will take the stage for one night only during a performance of The Lost Boys on Broadway. On August 13, Slash (born Saul Hudson) will make his Broadway debut, playing guitar for the show at the Palace Theatre.

Slash was previously featured on the track "Have to Have You" from The Lost Boys, which was released last year.

About Slash

Slash rose to fame as the lead guitarist of Guns N' Roses, joining the band in 1985 and helping establish its Signature Sound alongside Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Izzy Stradlin and Steven Adler. His playing was central to such classic songs as "Sweet Child o' Mine," "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City." Guns N' Roses' 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction, became one of the best-selling debut albums in U.S. history, and Slash remained with the band through its hugely successful Use Your Illusion era before leaving in 1996 following creative and personal differences with Rose.

After leaving Guns N' Roses, Slash formed Slash's Snakepit and later co-founded Velvet Revolver with former Guns N' Roses members Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum and Stone Temple Pilots vocalist Scott Weiland. Velvet Revolver's debut album, Contraband, topped the Billboard 200 and earned the band a Grammy Award for "Slither." Slash launched his solo career in 2010, recording several albums with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, including Apocalyptic Love, World on Fire, Living the Dream and 4. He also became a sought-after session guitarist, working with artists including Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Lenny Kravitz and Rihanna. In 2016, Slash reunited with Guns N' Roses for the band's enormously successful Not in This Lifetime... Tour and has continued performing and recording with the group, while maintaining his solo career.

About The Lost Boys

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. 

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award and Tony Award winner Shoshana Bean, Tony Award winner Ali Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Get The Lost Boys Tickets From $71

More on this show: Photos: THE VAMPIRE LESTAT's Sam Reid Visits THE LOST BOYS on Broadway · 6/4/2026


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