Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 9, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 11

The Outsiders opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 14

Lempicka opens on Broadway

The 2024 Olivier Awards

Final Round - LES MISERALES vs. HAMILTON - Launches For BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket

by Team BWW

The final round of BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket is now open! For four weeks, BroadwayWorld's readers have voted for their favorite musicals, and the final two standing are Les Misérables and Hamilton.. (more...)

Bernadette Peters & Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in LA and on Broadway

by Joshua Wright

Center Theatre Group (CTG) announced today the North American premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring Bernadette Peters (Gypsy, Annie Get Your Gun) and Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Here Lies Love), and directed by Sir Matthew Bourne (Swan Lake, My Fair Lady), playing at the Ahmanson Theatre from February 8—March 9, 2025. . (more...)

Photos: Jinkx Monsoon Stars in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Additional Photos Released!

by Stephi Wild

All new photos have been released of Jinkx Monsoon in Little Shop of Horrors! The 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star returns to the stage, alongside Corbin Bleu and James Carpinello. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld's Solar Eclipse Survival Guide

by Lauren Hilton

Today, the Great American Eclipse takes center stage over Mexico, 15 U.S. states, and eastern Canada. Here are BroadwayWorlds Solar Eclipse do's & don'ts!. (more...)

Austin Durant Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! With Hailee Kaleem Wright Joining the Cast

by Stephi Wild

Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Austin Durant as Harold Zidler beginning Tuesday, May 14 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)

Manhattan Theatre Club Will Bring EUREKA DAY to Broadway and VLADAMIR Off-Broadway Next Season

by Stephi Wild

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced three shows that will open next season, including the Broadway premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and Eureka Day, as well as the world premiere of Vladamir, which will open off-Broadway.. (more...)

Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Someone Like You' From JEKYLL & HYDE

by Stephi Wild

Last week, Jessica Vosk performed two pop-up concerts at Paradise Club. She took to social media to share a clip of herself performing 'Someone Like You' from Jekyll and Hyde the Musical.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!