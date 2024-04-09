Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 9, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 9, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
This Week's Call Sheet
Thursday, April 11
Final Round - LES MISERALES vs. HAMILTON - Launches For BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical Bracket
Bernadette Peters & Lea Salonga Will Lead STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS in LA and on Broadway
Photos: Jinkx Monsoon Stars in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Additional Photos Released!
BroadwayWorld's Solar Eclipse Survival Guide
by Lauren Hilton
Today, the Great American Eclipse takes center stage over Mexico, 15 U.S. states, and eastern Canada. Here are BroadwayWorlds Solar Eclipse do's & don'ts!. (more...)
Austin Durant Will Return to MOULIN ROUGE! With Hailee Kaleem Wright Joining the Cast
by Stephi Wild
Moulin Rouge! The Musical will welcome Austin Durant as Harold Zidler beginning Tuesday, May 14 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)
Manhattan Theatre Club Will Bring EUREKA DAY to Broadway and VLADAMIR Off-Broadway Next Season
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club has announced three shows that will open next season, including the Broadway premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends and Eureka Day, as well as the world premiere of Vladamir, which will open off-Broadway.. (more...)
Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Someone Like You' From JEKYLL & HYDE
by Stephi Wild
Last week, Jessica Vosk performed two pop-up concerts at Paradise Club. She took to social media to share a clip of herself performing 'Someone Like You' from Jekyll and Hyde the Musical.. (more...)
