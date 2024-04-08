Photos: Jinkx Monsoon Stars in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS; Additional Photos Released!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released of Jinkx Monsoon in Little Shop of Horrors! The "RuPaul's Drag Race" star returns to the stage, alongside Corbin Bleu and James Carpinello.

The full cast includes Jinkx Monsoon as Audrey, Corbin Bleu as Seymour, James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Stephen DeRosa as Mr. Mushnik, alongside Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, Morgan Ashley Bryant as Crystal, Khadija Sankoh as Chiffon, as well as Camryn Hampton, Michael Iannucci, Weston Chandler Long, Jeff Sears, Teddy Yudain, Zakiya Baptiste, Noel MacNeal, Jon Hoche, Johnny Newcomb, Melissa Victor, and Christine Wanda.

Jinkx Monsoon will also return to the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in Chicago this summer. She will play 20 performances only, Thursday, June 27 through Friday, July 12, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Jinkx made her Broadway debut in the role of “Matron ‘Mama' Morton” on Monday, January 16, 2023, making history by becoming the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Jinkx broke box office records and played to standing room only crowds at the Ambassador Theatre during her first run in the show as “Mama” in 2023.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade