Eclipse day is here! A total solar eclipse, fondly dubbed the Great American Eclipse because of its trajectory over North America, will grace the skies over select regions of Mexico, 15 U.S. states, and eastern Canada today. Under clear conditions, tens of millions will have the opportunity to witness the breathtaking moment as the moon traverses between Earth and the sun, momentarily blocking the sun's light.

As the cosmos align for the celestial spectacle today, BroadwayWorld is here to ensure you're prepared to make it through the eclipse safely. Before you step out to witness this rare occurrence, it's crucial to remember a few key do's and don'ts to keep yourself and your surroundings safe.

1. Do Wear Proper Eye Protection

Shield your eyes from the sun's harmful rays with certified solar viewing glasses or specially designed eclipse viewers. While homemade eclipse viewers may seem like a DIY dream, they often lack the necessary protection to safeguard your eyes.

2. Don't Stare Directly at the Sun

This may seem obvious, but it's worth reiterating. Refrain from staring at the sun without proper eye protection, as it can cause irreversible damage to your eyesight. Your future self will thank you for preserving your vision.

3. Do Find a Safe Viewing Spot

Seek out a location with an unobstructed view of the sky. Whether you're in the bustling heart of the city or the tranquil countryside, pick a spot away from bright lights and buildings.

4. DON'T Feed the Plants!

For the pièce de résistance of our Solar Eclipse survival guide, a special BroadwayWorld reminder: above all else, DON'T FEED THE PLANTS. If Litte Shop's Seymour Krelborn taught us anything, it's to stay far away from any plants that may suddenly appear after the eclipse. As you marvel at the celestial wonder above, keep an eye on your flora and remember the lessons learned from Skid Row. After all, you never know what man-eating mischief might ensue under the darkened sun.

So there you have it, fellow skygazers and Broadway lovers. Follow these simple guidelines: keep your eyes protected, beware of suspicious flora, and most of all, enjoy the magic of today's solar eclipse.