Video: Jessica Vosk Performs 'Someone Like You' From JEKYLL & HYDE

Last week, Jessica Vosk performed two pop-up concerts at Paradise Club. She took to social media to share a clip of herself performing "Someone Like You" from Jekyll & Hyde the Musical.

"10 years ago, right around this time, I made my Broadway debut," she shared in the caption. "Sometimes we forget the dreams we had as kids…You know, the ones where you’d listen to your idols and try to be just like them??"

She went on to say of the two performances, "The last two nights were like being in my bedroom listening to my Broadway cassette tapes. If you were there, thank you."

Check out the video!

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled “My Golden Age.”

Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years.

Vosk starred in New York City Ballet’s Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020’s A Very Coco Christmas.