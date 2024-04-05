Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 5, 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first..

Video: Watch Jon Jon Briones Sing 'Way Down Hadestown'

by Nicole Rosky

Just last month Hadestown on Broadway just welcomed Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones and daughter Isa Briones to the Broadway cast as ‘Hermes’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively. Check out the new cast of Hadestown in action here.



Video: Watch the Cast of STEREOPHONIC Perform 'Masquerade' in New Music Video

by Nicole Rosky

In this music video, watch a brand-new music video of the hit song in Stereophonic, “Masquerade”, written by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler.. (more...)

Interview: WICKED's Mary Kate Morrissey on Why Taking on Elphaba Full-Time 'Feels Right'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

In this exclusive interview, Mary Kate Morrissey shares her journey from being a standby to playing full-time Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway. She discusses her growth, experiences, and what it feels like to step into Elphaba's shoes on a permanent basis.. (more...)

NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN, and More Will Perform at the 2024 Olivier Awards

by Stephi Wild

The performances have been announced for the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024! The Awards will take place on Sunday 14th April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. . (more...)

An Evening with Jason Robert Brown to be Presented at 92NY in May

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The 92nd Street Y, New York will present triple Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown in a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists event on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 pm. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

New Company Rehearsals At MOULIN ROUGE! Germany Interrupted by World War II Bomb

by Joshua Wright

The new company of Moulin Rouge! in Cologne, Germany is preparing to debut tomorrow, April 4th, 2024 at the Musical Dome. The company was forced to evacuate yesterday while preparing for tonight's invited dress rehearsal when a World War II era bomb was discovered in the Rhine river, right beside the theater.. (more...)

GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Producers Respond to Meghan McCain's Criticism- 'We Think [She] Will Love It'

by Nicole Rosky

Soho Playhouse will welcome a new musical this fall- Ghost of John McCain. Authored by Scott Elmegreen, with Drew Fornarola serving as composer and lyricist, Ghost of John McCain offers a unique psychological exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition. Following the announcement, McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, shared some thoughts on X about the show. The producers have since responded. . (more...)

WET BRAIN, STEREOPHONIC & More Nominated for 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!

by Nicole Rosky

Nominations for the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced by Amber Iman and George Abud. Check out the full list of nominees!. (more...)

Video: Dancers Flock to Radio City Music Hall for the Chance to Be a Rockette

by Nicole Rosky

In this video, watch as 850 dancers from 23 countries and 47 states auditioned in the hopes of receiving a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2024 Christmas Spectacular.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!