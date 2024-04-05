Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 5, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 5, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Video: Watch Jon Jon Briones Sing 'Way Down Hadestown'
Video: Watch the Cast of STEREOPHONIC Perform 'Masquerade' in New Music Video
Interview: WICKED's Mary Kate Morrissey on Why Taking on Elphaba Full-Time 'Feels Right'
NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN, and More Will Perform at the 2024 Olivier Awards
by Stephi Wild
The performances have been announced for the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024! The Awards will take place on Sunday 14th April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham. . (more...)
An Evening with Jason Robert Brown to be Presented at 92NY in May
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The 92nd Street Y, New York will present triple Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown in a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists event on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 pm. Learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
New Company Rehearsals At MOULIN ROUGE! Germany Interrupted by World War II Bomb
by Joshua Wright
The new company of Moulin Rouge! in Cologne, Germany is preparing to debut tomorrow, April 4th, 2024 at the Musical Dome. The company was forced to evacuate yesterday while preparing for tonight's invited dress rehearsal when a World War II era bomb was discovered in the Rhine river, right beside the theater.. (more...)
GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN Producers Respond to Meghan McCain's Criticism- 'We Think [She] Will Love It'
by Nicole Rosky
Soho Playhouse will welcome a new musical this fall- Ghost of John McCain. Authored by Scott Elmegreen, with Drew Fornarola serving as composer and lyricist, Ghost of John McCain offers a unique psychological exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition. Following the announcement, McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, shared some thoughts on X about the show. The producers have since responded. . (more...)
WET BRAIN, STEREOPHONIC & More Nominated for 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!
by Nicole Rosky
Nominations for the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced by Amber Iman and George Abud. Check out the full list of nominees!. (more...)
Video: Dancers Flock to Radio City Music Hall for the Chance to Be a Rockette
by Nicole Rosky
In this video, watch as 850 dancers from 23 countries and 47 states auditioned in the hopes of receiving a coveted spot on the Rockettes line for the 2024 Christmas Spectacular.. (more...)
"Paciencia y fe!"
- In the Heights
