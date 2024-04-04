An Evening with Jason Robert Brown to be Presented at 92NY in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 92nd Street Y, New York will present triple Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown in a one-night-only Lyrics & Lyricists event on Thursday, May 9 at 7:30 pm. The evening will include songs from his musical theater canon as well as songs from his solo albums and various other projects from the past three decades of his career, illuminated with the kinds of stories told by their creator that are at the heart of L&L.

Brown is renowned for his songs and scores for Broadway’s Parade (recently in a hit revival), The Bridges of Madison County, Mr. Saturday Night , The Last Five Years, and other acclaimed and influential musicals over the past 30 years. His songs including “Stars and the Moon,” “Someone to Fall Back On,” and “All Things in Time,” have become American Songbook classics, performed and recorded by artists from Audra McDonald to Ariana Grande.

Brown will be joined for the performance by guest artists Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Broadway – Spamalot, Beetlejuice, Something Rotten) and Grammy Award nominee Mykal Kilgore (Broadway - Dear Evan Hansen, Motown The Musical).

Jason Robert Brown writes: “I’ve been trying to figure out what makes me me. What do you have to put in the mixing bowl to end up writing like I write, playing like I play, being interested in the corners of the world that most excite me? Every time I do a concert, I think of it as putting together some part of the puzzle, some elusive spot right in the heart that I’ve never been able to finish. With these magical friends and artists, I get the privilege of rooting around through all these melodies, all these words, all these stories, and sharing with you something new that even I have never seen until right now.”

Musicians: Danielle Lee Greaves, Vocalist; Tasha Michelle, Vocalist; Clint Sharman, trombone; Tony Kadleck, trumpet; Ben Kono, saxophone; Alison Shearer, saxophone and flute; Jamie Eblen, drums; Lisette Santiago, percussion; Gary Sieger, guitar; Todd Reynolds, violin; and Randy Landau, bass.

