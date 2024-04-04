WET BRAIN, STEREOPHONIC & More Nominated for 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nominations for the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced today by Amber Iman and George Abud, two of the stars of the new Broadway musical, Lempicka. The 2024 Awards will be presented at the annual ceremony which will take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm. The event will once again be open to the public, with tickets available for purchase beginning April 11 at tickets.nyu.edu or at the NYU Skirball box office Tuesday – Saturday 12pm – 6pm. As always, the Lortel Awards is a benefit for the Entertainment Community Fund and fans are encouraged to make donations at LortelAwards.org. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Alicia Keys earned a Lortel Award nomination for her semi-autobiographical new musical, Hell’s Kitchen, which recently transferred to Broadway. David Adjmi’s Stereophonic – nominated for 7 Lortel Awards – is also currently in performances on Broadway. All in all, for the 2023 – 2024 Off-Broadway season, 39 of the 75 eligible productions earned at least one Lortel Award nomination.

As previously announced, special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Dominique Morisseau, and Ars Nova, who will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work.

The Off-Broadway League’s Lortel Awards Producing & Administration Committee (Jeremy Adams, Alana Canty-Samuel, Tisa Chang, Carol Fishman, George Forbes, Kenneth Naanep, Ralph Peña, Catherine Russell, Michael Sag, Jonathan Whitton, Casey York, and Jeffrey Shubart, Chair) and the Lucille Lortel Theatre (George Forbes, Jeffrey Shubart, Nancy Hurvitz, Alana Canty-Samuel, Maura Le Viness, and Karla Liriano) produce the Lortel Awards Ceremony. Acclaimed writer/director Michael Heitzman directs the Lortel Awards with Terry Berliner as Co-Director. Representatives of the Off-Broadway League, Actors’ Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, United Scenic Artists, the Lucille Lortel Theatre, in addition to theatre journalists, academics and other Off-Broadway professionals, serve on the Voting Committee.

2024 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

The Comeuppance

Produced by Signature Theatre

Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins

Plays For The Plague Year

Produced by The Public Theater

Written by Suzan-Lori Parks

Primary Trust

Produced by Roundabout Theatre Company

Written by Eboni Booth

Stereophonic

Produced by Playwrights Horizons

Written by David Adjmi

Wet Brain

Produced by Playwrights Horizons and MCC Theater

Written by John J. Caswell, Jr.

Outstanding Musical

(pray)

Produced by Ars Nova and National Black Theatre

Created by nicHi douglas, with music by S T A R R Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis

Buena Vista Social Club

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Book by Marco Ramirez, Music by Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Produced by Audible Theater

Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek & Erik Della Penna, Book by Itamar Moses, Conceived by David Yazbek

Hell's Kitchen

Produced by The Public Theater

Music and Lyrics by Alicia Keys, Book by Kristoffer Diaz

Teeth

Produced by Playwrights Horizons

Book and Music by Anna K. Jacobs, Book and Lyrics by Michael R. Jackson

Outstanding Revival

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Produced by Play Hooky Productions, Seaview, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Jayne Baron Sherman, Stella La Rue, Roth-Manella Productions, Sony Music Masterworks, Jillian Robbins, David Binder, Folk Productions, Antonio Marion, Daniel Schwartz, Wessex Grove, Stephanie Choate, Hillary Wyatt

Written by John Patrick Shanley

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Produced by Classic Stage Company

Book by Jerome Weidman (based on his novel), Music and Lyrics by Harold Rome, Book revisions by John Weidman

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre Company

Written by Brian Friel

Sunset Baby

Produced by Signature Theatre Company

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Translations

Produced by Irish Repertory Theatre

Written by Brian Friel

Outstanding Solo Show

All The Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

Produced by Mara Isaacs, Thomas M. Neff, Willette and Manny Klausner, 42nd.Club, Daryl

Roth

Written and Performed by Patrick Page

I Love You So Much I Could Die

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written and Performed by Mona Pirnot

Make Me Gorgeous!

Produced by triangle productions!

Written by Donnie, Additional Material by Wade McCollum

Performed by Wade McCollum

Sorry For Your Loss

Produced by Audible

Written and Performed by Michael Cruz Kayne

Triple Threat

Produced by Brendan Gaul, Brett Henenberg, James T. Lane, and T32 Theatrical

Written and Performed by James T. Lane

Outstanding Director

Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

David Cromer – Dead Outlaw

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Eric Ting – The Comeuppance

Dustin Wills – Wet Brain

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown – Hell's Kitchen

Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Gabby Beans – Jonah

William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust

Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays

Josh Radnor – The Ally

A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Eli Gelb – Stereophonic

Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary

Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain

Julio Monge – Wet Brain

Bubba Weiler – Swing State

Frank Wood – Toros

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club

Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw

Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth

Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Shoshana Bean – Hell's Kitchen

Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man

Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen

Jessica Molaskey – The Connector

Steven Pasquale – Teeth

Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club

Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Ensemble

(pray)

Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods

The Comeuppance

Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo

Flex

Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili

Outstanding Scenic Design

Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land

Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club

Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw

Kate Noll – Wet Brain

David Zinn – Stereophonic

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall

DeShon Elem – (pray)

Lux Haac – Manahatta

Outstanding Lighting Design

Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance

Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic

Jen Schriever – Spain

Cha See – Wet Brain

John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Outstanding Sound Design

Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain

Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club

Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance

Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)

Outstanding Projection Design

59 Productions – Corruption

Nick Hussong – Wet Brain

Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks

Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ruben Santiago-Hudson



Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Dominique Morisseau

Outstanding Body of Work

Ars Nova

NOMINATIONS BY SHOW

Wet Brain- 8

Buena Vista Social Club- 7

Stereophonic- 7

(pray)- 6

Dead Outlaw- 6

Hell's Kitchen- 5

The Comeuppance- 5

Teeth- 4

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea- 3

I Can Get It for You Wholesale- 2

Philadelphia, Here I Come!- 2

Primary Trust- 2

The Connector- 2

The Gardens of Anuncia- 2

All The Devils Are Here - How Shakespeare Invented the Villain- 1

Corruption- 1

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors- 1

Flex- 1

I Love You So Much I Could Die- 1

Jonah- 1

Make Me Gorgeous!- 1

Manahatta- 1

Plays For The Plague Year- 1

Poor Yella Rednecks- 1

Rock & Roll Man- 1

Russian Troll Farm- 1

shadow/land- 1

Sorry For Your Loss- 1

Spain- 1

Sunset Baby- 1

Swing State- 1

The Ally- 1

The Apiary- 1

The Half-God of Rainfall- 1

The Knight of the Burning Pestle- 1

The Refuge Plays- 1

Toros- 1

Translations- 1

Triple Threat-1