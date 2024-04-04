NEXT TO NORMAL, HADESTOWN, and More Will Perform at the 2024 Olivier Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The performances have been announced for the 2024 Olivier Awards 2024! The Awards will take place on Sunday 14th April at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Hannah Waddingham.

Check out the full list of Olivier Award nominees here.

There will be performances from Mastercard Best New Musical nominees including The Little Big Things, Next To Normal, Operation Mincemeat and A Strange Loop, alongside Best Musical Revival nominees Guys & Dolls and Hadestown in addition to a special moment from Groundhog Day Australia. Presenter, Emmy winner and multi-Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham will open the event performing with singer and pianist Joe Stilgoe.

On the evening, Awards will be presented to winners by a host of well known names from the worlds of theatre, TV and fashion, including the likes of Carlos Acosta, Freema Agyeman, Michael Ball, Ryan Calais Cameron, Billy Crudup, Cara Delevingne, Adrian Dunbar, Edward Enninful, Denise Gough, Lenny Henry, Ruth Jones, Beverley Knight, Henry Lewis, Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucian Msamati, Georgina Onuorah, Rosalind Plowright, Jonathan Sayer, Michael Sheen, Luke Treadaway, Anjana Vasan, Michelle Visage and Dominic West. The voiceover for the evening will be spoken by comedian, writer and actress Meera Syal.

This year's Olivier Awards coincide with The National Theatre's 60th anniversary. The theatre, founded by Laurence Olivier, has this year been nominated for 15 awards and will celebrate the landmark anniversary with a special grand finale and onstage dedication.

The Olivier Awards continues its partnership with ITV, which will broadcast a highlights programme the same evening at 10:10pm on ITV1.

TikTok will also be hosting a live stream on the Green Carpet with Content Creator and Actor Maddie Grace Jepson as their host. Viewers can tune in on Official London Theatre's channel from 4:30pm - 5:30pm BST.

Mastercard returns as headline sponsor for the 14th year and offered Mastercard cardholders exclusive access to tickets and VIP experiences for the biggest night in theatre. Tickets are now sold out, but more theatre experiences can be found on priceless.com.