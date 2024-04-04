Video: Watch Jon Jon Briones Sing 'Way Down Hadestown'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Just last month Hadestown on Broadway just welcomed Olivier Award nominee Jon Jon Briones and daughter Isa Briones to the Broadway cast as ‘Hermes’ and ‘Eurydice,’ respectively. Last seen on Broadway and in the West End as ‘The Engineer’ in Miss Saigon, and known for his various series regular roles on Ryan Murphy’s “Ratched” and “Class of ’09,” Jon Jon makes his return to Broadway after six years.



Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Watch Jon Jon perform "Way Day Hadestown" in this video!

