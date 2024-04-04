Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 4, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 04, 2024
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 4, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first..

Round 5 Opens For The Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!
by Team BWW
Round 5 of BroadwayWorld's Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket is now open! Make sure to vote before Friday, April 5th, 2024 at 11:59 PM ET to have your say on which is the ultimate Tony Award-winner for Best Musical of all time!. (more...)

Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes and More Will Lead Kenny Leon's OUR TOWN Revival
by Nicole Rosky
Grover's Corners, here they come! The new Broadway production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, announces the play will feature 28 actors. We have all of the details!. (more...)

Video: We're Falling In Love with THE NOTEBOOK's John Cardoza
by Backstage with Richard Ridge
Four years after making his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Jagged Little Pill, John Cardoza is back on Broadway. This time he's the leading man... or rather, one of three in The Notebook! See our chat with this rising young star.

Meet the Cast of STEREOPHONIC, Now In Previews on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Stereophonic by David Adjmi is now in previews on Broadway. The production officially opens on Friday, April 19, running for 14 weeks only at Broadway’s Golden Theatre. Meet the cast of Stereophonic here!. (more...

Meet the Cast of MOTHER PLAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Second Stage Theater's Mother Play is now in previews on Broadway. Meet the cast of Mother Play here!. (more...)

Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Sign Letter Against Use of AI in Art
by Stephi Wild
Over 200 musicians, stage stars, and artists have signed an open letter against the use of AI (artificial intelligence) to 'infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.'. (more...)

World Premiere Plays & More Set for Signature Theatre 2024-25 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre has unveiled its 2024/2025 Season. See full programming and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...

Photos: STEREOPHONIC Cast Takes First Broadway Bows
by BWW News Desk
Previews started a day early at the Golden Theatre! Last night, the cast of Stereophonic hit the stage with a crowd full of super fans who got to experience the acclaimed show first for just $40. Check out photos from inside the special night here!

Video: Eric Cervini Joins Producing Team of LEMPICKA on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Eric Cervini has announced that he has joined the producing team of the new Broadway musical, Lempicka. The Queer historian took to Instagram to share information about the show and the history behind the story. Check out the video here!. (more...

Videos