Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and More Sign Letter Against Use of AI in Art

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Over 200 musicians, stage stars, and artists have signed an open letter against the use of AI (artificial intelligence) to 'infringe upon and devalue the rights of human artists.'

Several people who have signed the letter are Broadway stars, including Anthony Rapp, Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, and more. Among the other big names present are Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, and many more.

The No AI Fake Replicas & Unauthorized Duplications Act is a piece of bipartisan legislation establishing safeguards to protect against generative AI abuses that stem from the unauthorized copying of a person’s individuality, which results in deepfakes, voice clones, and non-consensual impersonations.

As AI becomes increasingly used in our everyday lives, concerns are being raised about its use in the arts. Just last week, stage and screen actor Sara Poyzer shared a story about how a voiceover role that she was previously given had been replaced with AI. Learn more here.

“The most unique and foundational aspects of any person’s individuality should never be misappropriated or used without consent," reads a statement from Dr. Moiya McTier, Senior Advisor of the Human Artistry Campaign. "We applaud Representatives Salazar and Dean’s forward-thinking No AI FRAUD Act as a massive step forward in protecting people, culture and art – while also urging other policymakers to follow their lead to shield us all from voice, image and likeness manipulation."

"Timely action is critical as irresponsible AI platforms are being used to launch deepfake and voice impersonation models depicting individuals doing and saying things they never have or would. This not only has the potential to harm these artists, their livelihoods and reputations, but also degrades societal trust. There has never been a more important time for our leaders to demand responsible and ethical AI that works for people – not against them.”

Learn more and check out the full list of names who have signed the letter here.