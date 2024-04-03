Meet the Cast of STEREOPHONIC, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The curtain rises tonight at the Golden Theatre, where previews begin for David Adjmi's Stereophonic, directed by Daniel Aukin.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

The cast of Stereophonic on Broadway comes directly from off-Broadway and features 7 performers and 6 Broadway debuts.

Stereophonic takes up residence at the Golden Theatre, following The Shark Is Broken, which closed on November 19, 2023.

Meet the cast of Stereophonic below!