Meet the Cast of STEREOPHONIC, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The production officially opens on Friday, April 19, running for 14 weeks only at Broadway’s Golden Theatre.
The curtain rises tonight at the Golden Theatre, where previews begin for David Adjmi's Stereophonic, directed by Daniel Aukin.
Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.
The cast of Stereophonic on Broadway comes directly from off-Broadway and features 7 performers and 6 Broadway debuts.
Stereophonic takes up residence at the Golden Theatre, following The Shark Is Broken, which closed on November 19, 2023.
Meet the cast of Stereophonic below!
Will Brill - Reg
Will Brill (Reg) first workshopped Stereophonic in 2015. Brill was most recently on Broadway in Daniel Fish’s revival of Oklahoma!, and Off Broadway in A Case for the Existence of God, directed by David Cromer at Signature (Drama Desk nomination), and Off Off Broadway in Uncle Vanya in a loft in Flatiron. He was in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The OA,” “Test Pattern,” and others on streaming platforms and networks. Upcoming: “Fellow Travelers” on Showtime.
Andrew R. Butler - Charlie
Andrew R. Butler (Charlie) is an actor, writer, and composer. Off-Broadway: Rags Parkland Sings The Songs Of The Future (Ars Nova; Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical; Drama Desk and Lortel Awards nominee for Outstanding Actor in a Musical; cast album on Broadway Records); The Skin Of Our Teeth (TFANA), Futurity (Soho Rep/Ars Nova), Folk Wandering (Pipeline), Memory Retrograde (Under the Radar), Edelweiss (Dixon Place, Ars Nova). TV/Film: “Girls5Eva,” “Helluva Boss,” Friday Afternoon.
Juliana Canfield - Holly
Juliana Canfield (Holly). Off-Broadway: Fefu and her Friends (TFANA); Sunday (Atlantic Theatre Company); The House That Will Not Stand (NYTW); He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box (TFANA); Zurich (Colt Coeur). Film/TV: “Succession” (HBO); “The Calling” (Peacock); “Y: The Last Man” (FX); “Amazing Stories” (Amblin/Apple); The Assistant; On the Rocks; The Neighbor’s Window (short, Academy Award winner). BA: Yale College. MFA: Yale School of Drama.
Eli Gelb - Grover
Eli Gelb (Grover). Stage: Skintight (directed by Daniel Aukin, Roundabout Theatre Company, Geffen Playhouse), The Twenty-Seventh Man (The Old Globe), The North Pool (Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park). Screen: The Squid and the Whale, Holy Rollers, “The Newsroom,” Not Fade Away, Indignation. Proud member of Ensemble Studio Theatre.
Tom Pecinka - Peter
Tom Pecinka (Peter). Off-Broadway: He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box, Timon of Athens, Henry IV (TFANA); Troilus and Cressida, Richard II (The Public); The Soldier’s Tale (Carnegie Hall); Torch Song (Second Stage). Regional: Ghosts (Williamstown); Father Comes Home from the Wars... (Yale Rep, ACT); Arcadia (Yale Rep); Cloud 9, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Hartford Stage) Television: “American Rust.” Film: The Kill Room, Oh, Canada. Education: BA: Fordham University; MFA: Yale School of Drama.
Sarah Pidgeon - Diana
Sarah Pidgeon (Diana). A Carnegie Mellon graduate, Pidgeon recently starred in the Hulu limited series “Tiny Beautiful Things.” Her performance as Kathryn Hahn’s character’s younger self earned her rave reviews and a Hollywood Critics Association award nomination. She can also be seen in Amazon’s hit series “The Wilds,” which received an Outstanding Drama Series' nomination at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. Up next, Pidgeon is set to star in Alec Tibaldi’s independent feature Lazareth, opposite Ashley Judd.
Chris Stack - Simon
Chris Stack (Simon). With David Adjmi: Marie Antoinette at Soho Rep. Off-Broadway: Kirk Lynn’s Your Mother’s Copy of the Kama Sutra, The Secret Life of Bees and Blue Ridge at Atlantic Theater Company, Ugly Lies the Bone (Roundabout), Afghanistan Zimbabwe America Kuwait (Rattlestick/Rising Phoenix Rep), Wayside Motor Inn (Signature), Killers & Other Family (Rattlestick). Film and TV credits include Midday Black Midnight Blue, Interview with the Vampire, and A Better Half.
