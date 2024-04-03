Meet the Cast of MOTHER PLAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

JESSICA LANGE. Acclaimed as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange has dazzled the screen with over 30 credits to her name. Lange has won a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes, and one SAG Award. On Broadway, she received the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Mary Tyrone in A Long Day’s Journey into Night, a role she also performed in the West End. She made her Broadway debut in A Streetcar Named Desire and was also seen starring in The Glass Menagerie. Lange stared in the television series “American Horror Story,” as well as “Grey Gardens,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and “The Politician.” Her films include Blue Sky, Frances, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Country, Rob Roy, Cape Fear, Tootsie, Music Box, and Sweet Dreams.

Jim Parsons - Carl Jim Parsons continues to skillfully navigate the entertainment industry as an award-winning actor and producer. He will soon begin production on Just by Looking at Him. The film is an adaptation of Ryan O’Connell’s novel of the same name. Parsons will star alongside O’Connell in the comedy. In December 2022, Parsons starred alongside Ben Aldridge in Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert based on Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir of the same title. Parsons' That’s Wonderful Productions produced the film, which was nominated for Outstanding Film – Wide Release at the GLAAD Media Awards. He recently led the Off-Broadway revival of A Man of No Importance, the 2002 musical featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens for The Classic Stage Company. He received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance and the show was nominated for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. In 2020, he starred in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band. He previously starred in the Broadway production of the show as well. Parsons starred on Broadway in An Act of God, written by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum and directed by Joe Mantello. Parsons starred in the Broadway revival of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Harvey. He received a Theatre World Award and Emmy nomination for his debut Broadway performance as “Tommy Boatwright” in The Normal Heart, starring opposite Ellen Barkin, John Benjamin Hickey, and Joe Mantello. The Normal Heart won a Tony Award for “Best Revival of a Play” and was presented with the Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Play” and “Outstanding Ensemble Performance.” Parsons’ other stage performances include, The Castle, The Countess as well as The Tempest and As You Like It. Parsons' breakout role was that of Sheldon Cooper from the CBS smash hit The Big Bang Theory. The show was the #1 comedy in America and in many parts of the world. The Big Bang Theory also made history as the longest running multi-camera sitcom ever with 279 shows.