Meet the Cast of MOTHER PLAY, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The production will officially open on April 25, 2024 at the Hayes Theater.
The curtain rises tonight at the Hayes Theatre, where previews begin for Second Stage Theater's Mother Play, directed by Tina Landau.
It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness.
The cast of Mother Play on Broadway features 3 performers and two Tony Award winners (Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger). Mother Play is Paula Vogel's first new Broadway play since Indecent in 2017. A revival of How I Learned to Drive opened on Broadway in 2022.
Mother Play takes up residence at Second Stage's Broadway home- the Hayes Theatre, following Appropriate, which just reopened at the Belasco Theatre on March 25, 2024.
Meet the cast of Mother Play below and watch as they meet the press here!
Jessica Lange - Phyllis
JESSICA LANGE. Acclaimed as one of the greatest actresses of her generation, Jessica Lange has dazzled the screen with over 30 credits to her name. Lange has won a Tony Award, two Academy Awards, three Emmys, five Golden Globes, and one SAG Award. On Broadway, she received the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Mary Tyrone in A Long Day’s Journey into Night, a role she also performed in the West End. She made her Broadway debut in A Streetcar Named Desire and was also seen starring in The Glass Menagerie. Lange stared in the television series “American Horror Story,” as well as “Grey Gardens,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and “The Politician.” Her films include Blue Sky, Frances, The Postman Always Rings Twice, Country, Rob Roy, Cape Fear, Tootsie, Music Box, and Sweet Dreams.
Jim Parsons - Carl
Jim Parsons continues to skillfully navigate the entertainment industry as an award-winning actor and producer. He will soon begin production on Just by Looking at Him. The film is an adaptation of Ryan O’Connell’s novel of the same name. Parsons will star alongside O’Connell in the comedy. In December 2022, Parsons starred alongside Ben Aldridge in Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert based on Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir of the same title. Parsons' That’s Wonderful Productions produced the film, which was nominated for Outstanding Film – Wide Release at the GLAAD Media Awards. He recently led the Off-Broadway revival of A Man of No Importance, the 2002 musical featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens for The Classic Stage Company. He received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance and the show was nominated for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. In 2020, he starred in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band. He previously starred in the Broadway production of the show as well. Parsons starred on Broadway in An Act of God, written by 13-time Emmy Award winner David Javerbaum and directed by Joe Mantello. Parsons starred in the Broadway revival of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Harvey. He received a Theatre World Award and Emmy nomination for his debut Broadway performance as “Tommy Boatwright” in The Normal Heart, starring opposite Ellen Barkin, John Benjamin Hickey, and Joe Mantello. The Normal Heart won a Tony Award for “Best Revival of a Play” and was presented with the Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Play” and “Outstanding Ensemble Performance.” Parsons’ other stage performances include, The Castle, The Countess as well as The Tempest and As You Like It. Parsons' breakout role was that of Sheldon Cooper from the CBS smash hit The Big Bang Theory. The show was the #1 comedy in America and in many parts of the world. The Big Bang Theory also made history as the longest running multi-camera sitcom ever with 279 shows.
Celia Keenan-Bolger - Martha
CELIA KEENAN-BOLGER returns to Second Stage Theater where she appeared in A Parellelogram, Bachelorette, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Little Fish. Other credits - Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird, Glass Menagerie, The Cherry Orchard, Peter and The Starcatcher, Les Misérables, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway: The Oldest Boy, Merrily We Roll Along, A Small Fire. Select Film/TV: “The Gilded Age,” “Bull,” “Louie,” “The Good Wife,” “Nurse Jackie,” “Good Behavior,” “Elementary,” Diane, The Visit, Breakable You. Tony Award, Outer Critics Circle, three Drama Desk Award wins. Member of The Actors Center. NYCLU Michael Friedman Freedom Award recipient. UMichigan graduate. Training to be an end-of-life doula.
