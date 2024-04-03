Video: Eric Cervini Joins Producing Team of LEMPICKA on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eric Cervini has announced that he has joined the producing team of the new Broadway musical, Lempicka. The Queer historian took to Instagram to share information about the show and the history behind the story.

Check out the video!

Dr. Eric Cervini is an award-winning author, producer, and historian of LGBTQ+ politics. His first book, The Deviant’s War: The Homosexual vs. the United States of America, was a NYT bestseller and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. It also won the Publishing Triangle’s Randy Shilts Award for Gay Nonfiction, the NYT Editors’ Choice, and the “Best Read of 2020” at the Queerties.

Cervini is the creator and Executive Producer of The Book of Queer, a queer history docu-series boasting six Emmy nominations and the largest all-queer cast in Hollywood history, which premiered on Discovery+ in June 2022 and is now streaming on Max.

In October 2022, he launched ShopQueer.co, an independent bookshop that splits its profits with LGBTQ+ authors.

About Lempicka

Lempicka is now in previews at the Longacre Theatre. The creative team consists of Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography). The cast of the show is led by Eden Espinosa, and Amber Iman, Andrew Samonsky, George Abud, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Nathaniel Stampley, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.