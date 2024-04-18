Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 18, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 18

Suffs opens on Broadway

Friday, April 19

Stereophonic opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 20

Hell's Kitchen opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 21

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club opens on Broadway

Doubt closes on Broadway

Photos/Video: First Look at THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Get a first look at the new Broadway musical The Heart of Rock and Roll, as new photos and video have been released ahead of the show's April 22nd Opening Night.. (more...)

Video: Jinkx Monsoon Is an Audrey for the Ages

by Joey Mervis

In this video, watch as Jinkx Monsoon chats more about her take on Audrey, rejoining the cast of Chicago later this year, and so much more!. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look at SUFFS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Get a first look at the cast of Suffs in action! All new photos have been released ahead of the show’s opening night on Thursday, April 18.. (more...)

Breaking: Jon M. Chu Will Direct Musical Adaptation of CRAZY RICH ASIANS

by Stephi Wild

A musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians is set to hit the Broadway stage! The contemporary romantic comedy is based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan and 2018 Warner Bros. Pictures film directed by Jon M. Chu. . (more...)

IF/THEN Cast Will Reunite at 54 Below This Summer

by Nicole Rosky

On June 24, 54 Below will host a celebration of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical IF/THEN. Join original Broadway cast members as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award-nominated score once again for New York audiences.. (more...)

Barbra Streisand to Release New Single for Peacock Series THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ

by Josh Sharpe

Babs is back! It has been announced that Emmy, Grammy, Oscar® and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, writer, and director, Barbra Streisand has recorded a brand-new song “Love Will Survive,” which will be the end title of the upcoming Peacock and Sky Original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. (more...)

Maya Boyd Will Take on the Role of 'Juliet' in & JULIET on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Maya Boyd will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway, taking on the title role of ‘Juliet’ beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Lorna Courtney, the show’s Tony Award nominated original ‘Juliet,’ will play her final performance in the Broadway company on May 12, 2024. . (more...)

Full Cast Set for MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast has been set for the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Goodman Theatre. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Gavin Creel

Gavin Creel is an American actor, singer, and songwriter best known for his work in musical theater, who was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice (book, music and lyrics, originally commissioned by The Metropolitan Museum of Art.) His Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly! (Tony Award); Hair (Tony nomination); Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony nomination); Waitress; The Book of Mormon; She Loves Me; La Cage aux Folles. West End: The Book of Mormon (Olivier Award), Hair, Waitress, Mary Poppins. Television: PBS “Stars on Stage,” “American Horror Stories,” “Eloise at the Plaza” and “Eloise at Christmastime.” Original recordings: GOODTIMENATION, Quiet, Get Out. Graduate: University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. Gavin is a Hermitage Artist Writing Fellow, and Walk on Through was selected for development at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center’s 2022 National Musical Theatre Conference.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jordan Donica

Nicolette Robinson

Reeve Carney

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!