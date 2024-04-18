Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 18, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 18, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
by Stephi Wild
Get a first look at the cast of Suffs in action! All new photos have been released ahead of the show’s opening night on Thursday, April 18.. (more...)
Breaking: Jon M. Chu Will Direct Musical Adaptation of CRAZY RICH ASIANS
by Stephi Wild
A musical adaptation of Crazy Rich Asians is set to hit the Broadway stage! The contemporary romantic comedy is based on the 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan and 2018 Warner Bros. Pictures film directed by Jon M. Chu. . (more...)
IF/THEN Cast Will Reunite at 54 Below This Summer
by Nicole Rosky
On June 24, 54 Below will host a celebration of Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s 2014 Broadway musical IF/THEN. Join original Broadway cast members as they share memories from the production, as well as sing from the beautiful Tony Award-nominated score once again for New York audiences.. (more...)
Barbra Streisand to Release New Single for Peacock Series THE TATTOOIST OF AUSCHWITZ
by Josh Sharpe
Babs is back! It has been announced that Emmy, Grammy, Oscar® and Tony Award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, writer, and director, Barbra Streisand has recorded a brand-new song “Love Will Survive,” which will be the end title of the upcoming Peacock and Sky Original series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz. (more...)
Maya Boyd Will Take on the Role of 'Juliet' in & JULIET on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Maya Boyd will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway, taking on the title role of ‘Juliet’ beginning Tuesday, May 14, 2024. Lorna Courtney, the show’s Tony Award nominated original ‘Juliet,’ will play her final performance in the Broadway company on May 12, 2024. . (more...)
Full Cast Set for MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL World Premiere
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been set for the world premiere of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil at Goodman Theatre. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
