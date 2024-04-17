Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 17, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Wednesday, April 17

The Wiz opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 18

Suffs opens on Broadway

Friday, April 19

Stereophonic opens on Broadway

Saturday, April 20

Hell's Kitchen opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 21

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club opens on Broadway

Doubt closes on Broadway

Rachel Zegler & Kit Connor Will Star in Sam Gold-Directed ROMEO + JULIET on Broadway

by Joshua Wright

Following yesterday's social media tease, BroadwayWorld can confirm Rachel Zegler (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story) and Kit Connor (Netflix's Heartstopper) will star as Juliet and Romeo respectively in a revival of William Shakespeare's most famous play on Broadway this fall.. (more...)

Photos: Exclusive! Go inside Kristin Chenoweth's KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD! for Roundabout Theater Company

by Bruce Glikas

On Monday, Roundabout Theatre Company presented Emmy & Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth in KRISTIN: AN EVENING WITH FRIENDS FOR TODD, a special benefit concert. BroadwayWorld went inside the star-studded event! Check out photos of Kristin along with some very special guests including Kelli O'Hara, Victoria Clark, and more!

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Launch World Tour in the UK in 2025

by Stephi Wild

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to embark on a world tour, kicking off in the UK next year. This production is set to run simultaneously with the current West End production, now playing at the Piccadilly Theatre.. (more...)

Desi Oakley to Lead WAITRESS at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the cast of their first production of their 2024 season, Waitress. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Phillipa Soo Joins Cast of Upcoming Ryan Murphy Medical Drama

by Josh Sharpe

According to reports, Phillipa Soo will be appearing alongside Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson in an upcoming drama from Ryan Murphy, co-creator of Glee. Other than the title- Dr. Odyssey- few details about the show have been announced, including the plot or Soo's role. Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton.. (more...)

New York Philharmonic Suspends Two Musicians Amid Outcry Over Past Allegations

by Team BWW

The New York Philharmonic announced on Monday that principal oboist Liang Wang and associate principal trumpet Matthew Muckey will not participate in rehearsals or performances amid ongoing concerns raised by a recent New York magazine article.. (more...)

Video: Raul Esparza Sings 'Heaven's Changing' in Rehearsal For GALILEO

by Stephi Wild

Rehearsals are underway for the new musical Galileo, starring Raul Esparza, at Berkeley Rep. Check out an all new video of the song 'Heaven's Changing'!. (more...)

Video: Watch THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Cast Perform Title Number on GMA

by Josh Sharpe

Huey Lewis and the cast of the new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform a number from the show. Even though he can no longer perform himself due to hearing loss, Lewis talked about the experience working on the show. See the special performance here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!