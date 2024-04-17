Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 17, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Will Launch World Tour in the UK in 2025
by Stephi Wild
Moulin Rouge! The Musical is set to embark on a world tour, kicking off in the UK next year. This production is set to run simultaneously with the current West End production, now playing at the Piccadilly Theatre.. (more...)
Desi Oakley to Lead WAITRESS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ogunquit Playhouse has revealed the cast of their first production of their 2024 season, Waitress. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Phillipa Soo Joins Cast of Upcoming Ryan Murphy Medical Drama
by Josh Sharpe
According to reports, Phillipa Soo will be appearing alongside Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson in an upcoming drama from Ryan Murphy, co-creator of Glee. Other than the title- Dr. Odyssey- few details about the show have been announced, including the plot or Soo's role. Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton.. (more...)
New York Philharmonic Suspends Two Musicians Amid Outcry Over Past Allegations
by Team BWW
The New York Philharmonic announced on Monday that principal oboist Liang Wang and associate principal trumpet Matthew Muckey will not participate in rehearsals or performances amid ongoing concerns raised by a recent New York magazine article.. (more...)
Video: Raul Esparza Sings 'Heaven's Changing' in Rehearsal For GALILEO
by Stephi Wild
Rehearsals are underway for the new musical Galileo, starring Raul Esparza, at Berkeley Rep. Check out an all new video of the song 'Heaven's Changing'!. (more...)
Video: Watch THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Cast Perform Title Number on GMA
by Josh Sharpe
Huey Lewis and the cast of the new musical The Heart of Rock and Roll joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to perform a number from the show. Even though he can no longer perform himself due to hearing loss, Lewis talked about the experience working on the show. See the special performance here!. (more...)
