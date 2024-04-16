New York Philharmonic Suspends Two Musicians Amid Outcry Over Past Allegations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Times reports that The New York Philharmonic announced on Monday that principal oboist Liang Wang and associate principal trumpet Matthew Muckey will not participate in rehearsals or performances amid ongoing concerns raised by a recent New York magazine article. The report, released last Friday, detailed past allegations of misconduct that occurred during a 2010 tour in Vail, Colo.

Cara Kizer, a former horn player with the Philharmonic, described an alleged incident in the article where she believes she was sexually assaulted after being given a potentially drugged drink. She reported the incident to the Vail Police Department in Colorado at that time. Although no charges were filed against Wang and Muckey, and both musicians have denied any wrongdoing, the Philharmonic had previously attempted to dismiss them in 2018 following an internal investigation into reported misconduct. Their termination was overturned in 2020 by an independent arbitrator.

Gary Ginstling, President and CEO of the New York Philharmonic, noted that the publication of the magazine article "prompted a lot of strong feelings," leading to the decision to temporarily remove Mr. Wang and Mr. Muckey from performances.

The orchestra's players' committee expressed solidarity with Ms. Kizer, stating, "It is the overwhelming sentiment from the orchestra that we believe Cara," and urged the management to foster a safer work environment.

The orchestra’s musicians posted a statement on Instagram over the weekend calling on the orchestra’s players and its management to help ensure a safe environment.

"We wholeheartedly denounce and find abhorrent all conduct that violates and degrades the women in our orchestra. Such conduct is an affront to women everywhere. It must never be tolerated..." they wrote.