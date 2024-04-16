Phillipa Soo Joins Cast of Upcoming Ryan Murphy Medical Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Tony-nominated performer Phillipa Soo is the latest actor to join the Ryan Murphy drama, Dr. Odyssey. This follows previous casting announcements of Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson.

Other than the title- Dr. Odyssey- few details about the show have been announced. including the plot or Soo's role. The series will be produced by ABC, with aims to premiere in the fall during the 2024-25 season. Reports indicate that it will likely be a medical procedural.

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, earning her Tony and Emmy nominations, and winning a Grammy.

Her other theatre credits include Shaina Taub's off-Broadway musical, Suffs, directed by Leigh Silverman. She did not remain with the show for its Broadway transfer, which is now in previews at the Music Box Theatre, with an opening night set for April 18th.

Soo also played the role of 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim revival of Into the Woods. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie". Soo also originated the role of 'Natasha Rostova' in the 2012 Ars Nova production of Dave Malloy's "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812."

In addition to Glee, Ryan Murphy has produced numerous television projects including AMERICAN HORROR STORY and its spin-offs, Feud, Hollywood, and Ratched.