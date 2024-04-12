Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 12, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, April 14
Review Roundup: THE OUTSIDERS Opens On Broadway
Patti LuPone Will Return to Broadway in THE ROOMMATE Opposite Mia Farrow
Exclusive: What Are the Roger Rees Awards? Past Winners Reunite to Discuss the Program's Huge Impact
Full Cast & Route Set for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL North American Tour
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast and tour route has been set for Back to the Future's North American Tour! See who is starring and learn if the show is coming to a city near you!. (more...)
Ben Platt Will Embark on 'The Honeymind Tour' Beginning This Summer; Full List of Dates!
by Stephi Wild
Ben Platt will embark on “The Honeymind Tour” playing across North America this summer. Check out the full list of tour dates and find out where to get tickets here!. (more...)
Will OH, MARY! and JOB Transfer to Broadway?
by Stephi Wild
As the final shows are beginning to open for this Broadway season, two shows that took the stage off-Broadway this year may be eyeing a Broadway bow next.. (more...)
WICKED Film Unveils New Footage and Details at CinemaCon Presentation
by Josh Sharpe
On Wednesday, the highly anticipated film version of the Broadway musical Wicked, debuted new footage at a CinemaCon panel at Caesars Palace. According to reports, actors Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum were all in attendance and the presentation featured a newly recorded introduction by the Wizard himself. . (more...)
Over 200 Lots of Stephen Sondheim Memorabilia to be Auctioned Off in June
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Doyle will be auctioning the Collection of Stephen Sondheim on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 10am. Learn more about the auction and about Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)
Video: Watch Highlights From THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
The Outsiders is gearing up to open on Broadway tonight, April 11! The new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, opens tonight at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out all new footage from the show in the video montage here!. (more...)
Video: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Teases Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Josh Sharpe
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stopped by Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen on Tuesday and hinted at a return to Off-Broadway that is sure to excite fans. After a question about Jinxk Monsoon in the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, the Rent star teased viewers about something that may be in the works. Watch the video here!. (more...)
