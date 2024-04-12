Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 12, 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 12, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Sunday, April 14

Lempicka opens on Broadway

The 2024 Olivier Awards

Review Roundup: THE OUTSIDERS Opens On Broadway

by Review Roundups

The gang's all here! S.E. Hinton's The Outsiders has made the jump from page to stage and is opening on Broadway tonight at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The critics stopped by to see what the musical take on the literary classic has in store for audiences! Read the reviews!

Patti LuPone Will Return to Broadway in THE ROOMMATE Opposite Mia Farrow

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone is headed back to Broadway this year! She will star opposite Mia Farrow in Jen Silverman's new play, The Roommate. Learn more here!. (more...)

Exclusive: What Are the Roger Rees Awards? Past Winners Reunite to Discuss the Program's Huge Impact

by Joey Mervis

In recent years, the Jimmy Awards have taken centerstage as the ultimate showcase of high school talent from across the country. But how much do you know about the incredible regional programs that lead students on their path to the Minskoff Theatre every June?

Full Cast & Route Set for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast and tour route has been set for Back to the Future's North American Tour! See who is starring and learn if the show is coming to a city near you!. (more...)

Ben Platt Will Embark on 'The Honeymind Tour' Beginning This Summer; Full List of Dates!

by Stephi Wild

Ben Platt will embark on “The Honeymind Tour” playing across North America this summer. Check out the full list of tour dates and find out where to get tickets here!. (more...)

Will OH, MARY! and JOB Transfer to Broadway?

by Stephi Wild

As the final shows are beginning to open for this Broadway season, two shows that took the stage off-Broadway this year may be eyeing a Broadway bow next.. (more...)

WICKED Film Unveils New Footage and Details at CinemaCon Presentation

by Josh Sharpe

On Wednesday, the highly anticipated film version of the Broadway musical Wicked, debuted new footage at a CinemaCon panel at Caesars Palace. According to reports, actors Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum were all in attendance and the presentation featured a newly recorded introduction by the Wizard himself. . (more...)

Over 200 Lots of Stephen Sondheim Memorabilia to be Auctioned Off in June

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Doyle will be auctioning the Collection of Stephen Sondheim on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 10am. Learn more about the auction and about Stephen Sondheim.. (more...)

Video: Watch Highlights From THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

The Outsiders is gearing up to open on Broadway tonight, April 11! The new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture, opens tonight at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out all new footage from the show in the video montage here!. (more...)

Video: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Teases Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Josh Sharpe

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stopped by Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen on Tuesday and hinted at a return to Off-Broadway that is sure to excite fans. After a question about Jinxk Monsoon in the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, the Rent star teased viewers about something that may be in the works. Watch the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!