Video: Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Teases Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Michaela Jaé Rodriguez stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday and hinted at a return to Off-Broadway that is sure to excite fans.

After a question about Jinkx Monsoon as Audrey in the current Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors, the Rent star spoke highly of Monsoon and teased viewers about something that may be in the works.

"I think it's amazing to see Jinkx Monsoon. She's not only a drag queen but she's a trans sister as well so I'm sending her all the love."

After praising Monsoon, she coyly added that there is a possibility for audiences to see her again in the role Off-Broadway: "You never know, there might be some little pop-up there. Who knows."

Rodriguez previously played Audrey in a 2019 production of the show at The Pasadena Playhouse. She also starred alongside Andrew Garfield in the 2021 film tick...tick...BOOM, playing the role of Carolyn and is currently appearing the Apple TV+ show Loot, which just began its second season.

With a cast that includes Jinkx Monsoon as Audrey and Corbin Bleu as Seymour, the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors is currently running at The Westside Theatre.

Check out the video here!