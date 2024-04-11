Rialto Chatter: Will OH, MARY! and JOB Transfer to Broadway?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the final shows are beginning to open for this Broadway season, two shows that took the stage off-Broadway this year may be eyeing a Broadway bow next.

According to The New York Times, both Oh, Mary! and Job may be headed to Broadway in the upcoming season. The article reports that Oh, Mary! is looking to transfer this summer. No details on a timeline were reported for Job.

About OH, MARY!

The sold-out, world premiere production of Oh, Mary! recently extended its engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre through May 12. Written by and starring Cole Escola, and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the new comedy opened to rave reviews on February 8, 2024. Read the reviews for Oh, Mary! here.

This ridiculous new comedy follows a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola).

About JOB

JOB had its world premiere at SoHo Playhouse from September 6 to October 29, 2023, before returning in 2024, extending its run, and eventually recouping its invesetment.

The provocative dark comedy by Max Wolf Friedlich, starred Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon and is directed by Michael Herwitz. Check out photos here.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at the big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.