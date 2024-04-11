Exclusive: What Are the Roger Rees Awards? Past Winners Reunite to Discuss the Program's Huge Impact

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In recent years, the Jimmy Awards have taken centerstage as the ultimate showcase of high school talent from across the country. But how much do you know about the incredible regional programs that lead students on their path to the Minskoff Theatre every June?

BroadwayWorld has joined forces with the Roger Rees Awards as the official media partner of their 14th annual talent showcase this spring.

The Roger Rees Awards covers 13 New York counties and has generated an unprecedented level of participation from schools located throughout the Greater New York region with 74 schools slated to submit students for various awards categories. Four Roger Rees Awards winners have gone on to win at the Jimmy Awards, including one of last year's winners, Lauren Marchand.

What makes the program so special? BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive panel featuring five past winners, including: Marchand (2023), Sophia O'Brien (2022), Mateo Lizcano (2021), Ryan Rodiño (2015), and Steven Telsey (2014), as they chat about the educational impact of their Roger Rees journey, important arts educators in their lives, and what they've been up to since winning. The discussion is moderated by program Director/Choreographer Theo Lencicki.

To learn more about the program and to donate to the Roger Rees Awards, visit www.rogerreesawards.com.