Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 10, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 10, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Thursday, April 11

The Outsiders opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 14

Lempicka opens on Broadway

The 2024 Olivier Awards

Photos: First Look at THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Previews are underway for the Broadway premiere of The Outsiders, the new musical based on the novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s film, which opens Thursday, April 11, 2024 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Check out first photos of the cast in action here!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Eden Espinosa & More in LEMPICKA on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lempicka, the new musical portrait celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, is set to open on Sunday, April 14. The production is now playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre, starring leading lady Eden Espinosa. Get a first look at photos below!



JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Launch Multi-City Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Following a successful, twice-extended run, Manhattan Theatre Club's Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh and directed by Whitney White will be presented at three theatres across the country. Learn more about the tour and see how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Aaron Tveit Extends Residency at Cafe Carlyle This June

by Stephi Wild

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony winner Aaron Tveit will make his Café Carlyle debut with a residency at the iconic venue this June. It has now been announced that the residency has extended, with performances now running from June 11 - 25, 2024.. (more...)

THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A Musical Tale to Have US Premiere This Summer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paul Hart's production of THE LORD OF THE RINGS – A Musical Tale will make its U.S. Premiere this summer at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Learn more about the show!. (more...)

Lauren Samuels, Austen Danielle Bohmer & More to Join WICKED Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The national tour of Wicked is welcoming new cast members. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

New STAGE Act Legislation Seeks to Support Struggling Nonprofit Theatres

by Nicole Rosky

A new bill has officially been proposed by lawmakers in Congress to help struggling nonprofit theatres across the country. The Supporting Theater and the Arts to Galvanize the Economy (STAGE) Act of 2024 seeks to provide funds for theaters and artists to continue to stimulate economic activity on the local level. Check out all of the details!. (more...)

Other birthdays on this date include:

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!