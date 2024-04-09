Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/7/24 - MJ, HAMILTON & More Top the List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/7/2024 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week:

SPAMALOT closed on 4/7. THE OUTSIDERS is in previews at the Jacobs and opens on 4/11. LEMPICKA is in previews at the Longacre and opens on 4/14. THE WIZ is in previews at the Marquis and opens on 4/17. SUFFS is in previews at the Music Box and opens on 4/18. STEREOPHONIC began previews at the Golden and opens on 4/19. HELL'S KITCHEN is in previews at the Shubert and opens on 4/20. CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB began previews at the Wilson and opens on 4/21. PATRIOTS began previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/22. THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL is in previews at the Jones and opens on 4/22. MARY JANE began previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/23. UNCLE VANYA began previews at the Beaumont and opens on 4/24. MOTHER PLAY began previews at the Hayes and opens on 4/25. THE GREAT GATSBY is in previews at the Broadway and opens on 4/25. ALADDIN had a 9-performance week. The Who’s TOMMY joined the $1Million Club in first week after opening. The musical grossed $1,003,257.55 for the eight-performance week ending April 7. Daniel Radcliffe was out of three performances of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG last week for scheduled time away, which had been previously announced.

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE OUTSIDERS (0.2%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (-16.5%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-14.5%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (-11.1%), LEMPICKA (-9.4%), SPAMALOT (-7.7%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (-7.3%), SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET (-6.6%), THE NOTEBOOK (-6.3%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-5.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (-4.6%), BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (-4.5%), CHICAGO (-3.7%), SUFFS (-3.6%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (-3.2%), THE WIZ (-2.4%), APPROPRIATE (-2.4%), & JULIET (-2.3%), SIX (-2%), ALADDIN (-2%), MJ THE MUSICAL (-1.8%), THE LION KING (-1.8%), HADESTOWN (-1.6%), DOUBT: A PARABLE (-1.6%), HELL'S KITCHEN (-1.4%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-0.2%), HAMILTON (-0.1%), AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE (-0.1%),

This week, 37 shows played on Broadway, with 305,211 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,445,823. The average ticket price was $129.24.

This was up the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 12.29%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 6.34% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $129.24 is down $-7.24 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE LION KING: $2,632,624

WICKED: $2,400,463

HAMILTON: $2,054,515

ALADDIN: $1,866,626

MJ THE MUSICAL: $1,687,561





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($270,607), LEMPICKA ($357,757), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($462,312), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($498,638), SUFFS ($520,392)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE GREAT GATSBY: $689,332

HELL'S KITCHEN: $388,122

THE WIZ: $361,114

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL: $131,461

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL: $83,632





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-545,989), WICKED ($-510,122), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG ($-265,719), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($-202,709), HADESTOWN ($-130,527)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LION KING: $202.25

HAMILTON: $191.87

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG: $163.29

& JULIET: $156.45

WICKED: $155.79





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL ($48.59), LEMPICKA ($56.11), SUFFS ($78.94), KIMBERLY AKIMBO ($89.63), DOUBT: A PARABLE ($90.68)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE: 102.6%

HAMILTON: 101.1%

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.2%

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: 100.1%

WICKED: 100%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (55.9%), THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL (74.3%), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (81.3%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (83.4%), THE WHO'S TOMMY (87%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE GREAT GATSBY: 7425

HELL'S KITCHEN: 5631

THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL: 3624

THE WIZ: 2947

ALADDIN: 1395





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1926), THE LION KING (-1895), WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (-1609), THE WHO'S TOMMY (-1044), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-769)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..