THE LORD OF THE RINGS - A Musical Tale to Have US Premiere This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Paul Hart's production of THE LORD OF THE RINGS – A Musical Tale will make its U.S. Premiere this summer at The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater from 19 July – 1 September 2024.



THE LORD OF THE RINGS – A Musical Tale had its world premiere in Newbury last summer, and officially sold out its 12-week run. This version, retold from the perspective of the Hobbits, recently won the WhatsOnStage Award for ‘Best Regional Production’, and scooped eight Broadway World Awards, whilst the theatre itself was joint winner of The Stage’s ‘Theatre of the Year’ for its work in 2023. The Chicago Production will open the inaugural season of Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s Artistic Director, Ed Hall and Executive Director, Kimberly Motes.



Artistic Director of The Watermill, and director of The Lord of the Rings, Paul Hart said, “We loved welcoming audiences from across the world to the Shire to experience our intimate yet epic production of The Lord of the Rings, and to introduce them to our corner of West Berkshire. Now we’re setting off on our own “there and back again” journey to Chicago and we can’t wait to work with the brilliant team at Chicago Shakespeare Theater to recreate the wonder of Middle-earth for new audiences.



As the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins’ eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging—a gold ring. This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship.



Fredrica Drotos, Steward, Brand & Licensing at Middle-earth Enterprises, added; “Sharing The Watermill’s wonderful expression of The Lord of the Rings on stage with audiences across the globe beginning this summer, in Chicago, with the U.S. premiere of Paul Hart’s and the Chicago Shakespeare Theater’s collaborative re-imagining, is a dream come true for all of us at Middle-earth Enterprises.”



Executive Director Claire Murray said, “We're excited to collaborate with our colleagues at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on the evolution of Paul’s acclaimed production of The Lord of the Rings. The Watermill's history of originating productions is well established, however, The Lord of the Rings was one of the first shows we made following the cut to our annual Arts Council funding, making this move across the Atlantic feel all the more extraordinary!”



THE LORD OF THE RINGS – A Musical Tale is based on the classic trilogy by J.R.R. Tolkien, with book and lyrics by Shaun McKenna and Matthew Warchus and music by Oscar and BAFTA Award winner A.R. Rahman (Bombay Dreams, Slumdog Millionaire), Värttinä and Tony Award winner and Grammy nominated Christopher Nightingale (Matilda the Musical).

