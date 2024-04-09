JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING to Launch Multi-City Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a successful, twice-extended run, Manhattan Theatre Club's Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, written by Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and directed by Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) will be presented at three theatres across the country. Performances begin on September 6, 2024 at Arena Stage, November 8 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre and January 14, 2025 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

About Jaja's African Hair Braiding

This dazzling world premiere welcomes you into Jaja’s bustling hair braiding shop in Harlem where every day, a lively and eclectic group of West African immigrant hair braiders are creating masterpieces on the heads of neighborhood women. During one sweltering summer day, love will blossom, dreams will flourish and secrets will be revealed. The uncertainty of their circumstances simmers below the surface of their lives and when it boils over, it forces this tight-knit community to confront what it means to be an outsider on the edge of the place they call home. This extraordinary new play is by the award winning Ghanaian-American playwright Jocelyn Bioh (School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play) and will be directed by Obie winner Whitney White (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord).

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding was produced on Broadway by Manhattan Theatre Club and Madison Wells Live with LaChanze and Taraji P. Henson.

This tour is produced in association with Madison Wells Live and LaChanze.