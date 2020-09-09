Wake Up With BWW 9/9: Former RENT Cast Members Perform 'Will I?' and More!

Plus, hear Andrew Lloyd Webber talk about the future of the industry and his production of Cinderella.

Former cast members from various productions of Rent joined forces to perform 'Will I?' as part as Be An #ArtsHero's Labor Day of Action.

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis. He discussed what may come of his production of Cinderella, and why the industry may be "at the point of no return."

1) VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief

by Stage Tube

Former cast members from various productions of Rent joined forces to perform 'Will I?' as part as Be An #ArtsHero's Labor Day of Action.

2) Andrew Lloyd Webber Says Theatre is 'At the Point of No Return'; May Open CINDERELLA Abroad

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently chatted with the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee about the future of the industry amidst the health crisis.

3) VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero

by Stage Tube

100 artists gathered in Times Square on Labor Day to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this invaluable resource.. (more...)

4) 9 Karen Olivo Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Karen Olivo is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight! We're looking back at past performances before her show this evening!. (more...)

5) How New York City's Return to Normalcy Hinges on the Return of Broadway

The Washington Post has reported on the ways in which the life and economy of New York City hinges upon bringing Broadway back, and how Broadway cannot be brought back until New York City reaches a point of economic and social normalcy in the midst of a global pandemic.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 12pm, his special guest is Amanda Green. Tune in here!

- Karen Olivo's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, re-airs today at 3pm! Learn more here.

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Berlioz's La Damnation de Faust, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody Get Quizzed on Pop Culture

Mandy Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody have stayed busy during the pandemic, with regular updates from their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, as proof.

Watch as the adorable couple takes a series of pop culture quizzes. Can they tell the difference between the Friends and Seinfeld theme songs? Can they keep up with the lingo of today's youth? Watch below to find out!

Pop Culture Quiz pt 6 pic.twitter.com/opnQuNCRyy - Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) September 3, 2020

Social Butterfly: Watch the Official Trailer For YELLOW ROSE, Starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga

The official trailer has been released for Yellow Rose, the upcoming film starring Eva Noblezada and Lea Salonga. The film officially releases on October 9.

