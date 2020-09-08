VIDEO: 100 Artists Perform 'Will I?' in Times Square For Be An #ArtsHero

The performance aimed to give voices to the millions of unemployed Arts Workers and suffering Arts Institutions

100 artists gathered in Times Square on Labor Day to create a moment to demonstrate the vitality of arts workers and the potential for loss of this invaluable resource.

The artists used the song "Will I?" from the musical RENT to give voices to the millions of unemployed Arts Workers and suffering Arts Institutions that have been left out of the Federal relief conversation.

The performance was followed by 100 seconds of silence: a second for each U.S. Senator.

Watch the video below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You