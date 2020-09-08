VIDEO: Former RENT Cast Members Sing 'Will I?' with Arts Workers for Federal Relief

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The song was performed to highlight the economic crisis facing the American Arts & Culture Economy.

Former cast members from various productions of Rent joined forces to perform "Will I?" as part as Be An #ArtsHero's Labor Day of Action.

Watch the video below!

Cast members included in the video are Annaleigh Ashford- RENT Off-Broadway Revival Cast, Skylar Astin- RENT Hollywood Bowl Cast, Norbert Leo Butz- RENT Broadway Cast, Will Chase- RENT Broadway Cast, Adam Chanler-Berat- RENT Off-Broadway Revival Cast, Gilles Chiasson- RENT Original Broadway Cast, Wilson Cruz- RENT Broadway Cast, Eden Espinosa- RENT Broadway Cast, Joey Fatone- RENT Broadway Cast, Jordan Fisher- RENT: Live! Cast, Tamyra Gray- RENT Broadway Cast, Wilson Jermaine Heredia- RENT Original Broadway Cast and Film Cast, Rodney Hicks- RENT Original Broadway Cast, Brennin Hunt - RENT: Live! Cast, Adam Kantor- RENT Broadway Cast, Jeremy Kushnier- RENT Broadway Cast, Drew Lachey- RENT Broadway Cast, Telly Leung- RENT Broadway and Hollywood Bowl Cast, Caissie Levy- RENT National Tour Cast, Jose Llana- RENT Broadway Cast, Michael McElroy- RENT Broadway Cast, Aiko Nakasone- RENT Original Broadway Cast, Adam Pascal- RENT Original Broadway Cast and Film Cast, Anthony Rapp- RENT Original Broadway Cast and Film Cast, Jai Rodriguez- RENT Broadway Cast, Daphne Rubin-Vega- RENT Original Broadway Cast, Tracie Thoms- RENT Film and Broadway Cast, Tinashe- RENT: Live Cast, Aaron Tveit- RENT Hollywood Bowl and National Tour Cast, Byron Utley- RENT Original Broadway Cast, and Fredi Walker-Brown- RENT Original Broadway Cast.

