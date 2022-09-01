Wake Up With BWW 9/1: Casting For BEAUTIFUL Regional Premiere, Hugh Jackman in THE SON Film, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include casting for the regional premiere of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, plus a first look at Hugh Jackman in the film adaptation of The Son, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Sarah Bockel Will Lead Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical; Full Cast Announced

by Stephi Wild

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the Regional Premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (September 15-October 30, 2022).. (more...)

VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein, Ben Platt & More Honor Former Drama Teacher Ted Walch

by Michael Major

Ted Walch, the drama teacher at Harvard-Westlake School in California, was honored by stars like Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and more as he retires from his position. Other talents that have been taught by Walch include Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, Allison Janney, Jason Segel, Jessica Capshaw, and more. Watch a video from the TODAY Show now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Andrew Levitt (aka Nina West) Is Hitting the Road Again in HAIRSPRAY

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as RuPaul's Drag Race star Nina West checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to chat about returning to the touring production of Hairspray and so much more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in THE SON Film Adaption Teaser Trailer

by Michael Major

The first trailer has been released for the film adaption of The Son, starring Hugh Jackman. The film is directed by Academy Award winner Florian Zeller, who adapted the script from his acclaimed stage play alongside Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton. Watch the new video trailer now!. (more...)

Listen: Jonathan Groff Narrates Ted Chapin's FOLLIES Memoir 'Everything Was Possible'

by Stephi Wild

Jonathan Groff serves as narrator for the audiobook of Everything Was Possible, a memoir by Ted Chapin, chronicling the birth of the musical Follies.. (more...)

Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AS YOU LIKE IT at the Delacorte Theater

by Jennifer Broski

The Public Theater presents its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT, running through Sunday, September 11 at The Delacorte Theatre. The production opened just last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big event. Check out photos from the red carpet arrivals.. (more...)

Ars Nova Announces 'Name Your Price' Tickets for 20th Anniversary Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ars Nova has announced details for its 20th Anniversary Season, which introduces the What's Ars Is Yours: Name Your Price ticket initiative.. (more...)

Up on the Marquee: ALMOST FAMOUS

by Jennifer Broski

Rehearsals have begun for Almost Famous, the new musical with book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Cameron Crowe, based on his iconic film. Almost Famous will begin preview performances at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 W 45th St) in New York City October 3, 2022 with opening night set for November 3, 2022. Check out photos of the marquee at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Hairspray North American tour resumes today!

Come Fall in Love - The DDLJ Musical begins world premiere tonight!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!