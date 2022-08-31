Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for AS YOU LIKE IT at the Delacorte Theatre

As You Like it runs through September 11 at the Delacorte Theatre.

Aug. 31, 2022  

The Public Theater presents its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Public Works' AS YOU LIKE IT, running through Sunday, September 11 at The Delacorte Theatre. The production opened just last night and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big event.

Adapted by Public Theater Artist-in-Residence Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, with music and lyrics by Shaina Taub, original choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, choreography restaging and additional choreography by Billy Griffin, and direction by Woolery, AS YOU LIKE IT returns to The Delacorte after its original Public Works production in 2017 and a two-year pandemic delay for a five-week run to celebrate Public Works' 10th Anniversary.

Public Works' acclaimed musical production of AS YOU LIKE IT returns to Central Park, bringing together its diverse ensemble of both professional actors and community members from across New York. Adapted by Shaina Taub and Director of Public Works Laurie Woolery, featuring music and lyrics by Taub, this ambitious work of participatory theater has been hailed as "thrilling & terrifically vital" by The New York Times. Forced from their homes, Orlando, Duke Senior, his daughter Rosalind, and niece Celia are banished to the Forest of Arden. There, they discover a community of acceptance and transformational love, where all are welcomed and embraced. Laurie Woolery directs this magical adaptation of a beloved classic.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Vanessa Ray

Vanessa Ray

Vanessa Ray, Landon Beard

Vanessa Ray, Landon Beard

Mona Mansour

Mona Mansour

Eddie Cooper

Eddie Cooper

Holly Gould

Holly Gould

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Danyel Fulton

Danyel Fulton

Michael Esper

Michael Esper

Pascale Armand, Stacey Sargeant

Pascale Armand, Stacey Sargeant

Donna Murphy

Donna Murphy

Bonnie Milligan

Bonnie Milligan

Heather Lind

Heather Lind

Irene Sofia Lucio

Irene Sofia Lucio

Chalia La Tour

Chalia La Tour

Latoya Edwards

Latoya Edwards

Arian Moayed, Krissy Shields

Arian Moayed, Krissy Shields

Judy Kuhn, Jay O. Sanders

Judy Kuhn, Jay O. Sanders

David Henry Hwang

David Henry Hwang

Kristine Nielsen, Brent Langdon

Kristine Nielsen, Brent Langdon

Irene Sofia Lucio, Jorge Marquez

Irene Sofia Lucio, Jorge Marquez

Sun Hee Kil

Sun Hee Kil

Toussaint Battiste and Francois Battiste

Toussaint Battiste and Francois Battiste

Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Casey Kendall

Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Casey Kendall

Grantham Coleman

Grantham Coleman

Christina Sajous

Christina Sajous

Jessica Vosk

Jessica Vosk

Lorraine Toussaint

Lorraine Toussaint

Grace McLean, Christopher Ryan Grant

Grace McLean, Christopher Ryan Grant

Marin Ireland and guest

Marin Ireland and guest

Amber Gray

Amber Gray

Heather Lind, Amber Gray

Heather Lind, Amber Gray

Billy Griffin, Khori Michelle Petinaud

Billy Griffin, Khori Michelle Petinaud

Tom Kitt, Bryonn Bain

Tom Kitt, Bryonn Bain

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce

Wendell Pierce, Grace Porter

Wendell Pierce, Grace Porter

Grace Porter

Grace Porter

Kyle Scatliffe

Kyle Scatliffe

Margaret Odette

Margaret Odette

Kyle Beltran, Sarah Steele

Kyle Beltran, Sarah Steele

Trevor McGhie

Trevor McGhie

Mike Millan

Mike Millan

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James



From This Author - Jennifer Broski

 

