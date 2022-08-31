Sarah Bockel Will Lead Regional Premiere of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical; Full Cast Announced

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the Regional Premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (September 15-October 30, 2022) featuring direction by David Ruttura (Chick Flick: The Musical, Hot Mess in Manhattan) and choreography by Joyce Chittick (Associate Choreographer for Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Grease), recreating the original Broadway direction by Marc Bruni and choreography by Josh Prince. The production will feature music direction by Nick Williams (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dirty Dancing - National Tour).

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. From the string of pop classics Carole King wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with "Tapestry", Beautiful takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.



The production stars Sarah Bockel (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet) as Carole King, Taylor Aronson (The Sound of Music in Houston) as Cynthia Weil, Anthony Festa (Wicked National Tour, Finding Neverland First National Tour) as Gerry Goffin, Suzanne Grodner (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Bye Bye Birdie) as Genie Klein, Ben Jacoby (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Phantom of the Opera, 25th Anniversary Production - National Tour) as Barry Mann, and Matt Loehr (Broadway's The Book of Mormon, Promises, Promises) as Don Kirschner.



Filling out the cast are D'Marreon Alexander (The Drifters/Ensemble), Reggie Bromell (The Drifters/Ensemble),Anthony Cataldo (The Righteous Brothers/Ensemble), J. Daughtry (The Drifters/Ensemble), Kaitlyn Davis (Marilyn/Ensemble), Gabrielle Elizabeth (The Shirelles/Ensemble), Rosharra Frances (The Shirelles/Ensemble), Jaquez Linder-Long (The Drifters/Ensemble), Jazz Madison (The Shirelles/Little Eva/Ensemble), Jack Mastriani (The Righteous Brothers/Ensemble), Chandler Reeves (Betty/Ensemble), Salisha Thomas (The Shirelles//Ensemble), with Tyler Michael Breeding (Swing/The Righteous Brothers), Nigel O. Richards (Swing/The Drifters), and Aiyana Imari Smash-Jackson (Swing/The Shirelles).



Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend," "One Fine Day," "Up on the Roof," "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," and "Natural Woman," this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and the story you'll never forget. Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical received seven nominations for the 2014 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and ran for 2,416 performances.



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features a book by Douglas McGrath, music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, and lyrics by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Orchestrations, music and vocal arrangements are by Steve Sidwell. Additional Music Arrangements are by Jason Howland. Additional music is by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Milton Ager, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler. Additional lyrics are by Tex Davis, Gene Vincent, Jack Yellen, Toni Stern, Neil Sedaka, Howard Greenfield, Jerry Leiber, Mike Stoller, Phil Spector and Gerald Wexler.



The creative team for the Regional Premiere of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical features scenic design by Derek McLane (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), costume design by Alejo Vietti (Broadway's Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard, wig design by Roxanne De Luna. The Associate Music Director is Jesse Warkentin, the Production Stage Manager is Daniel Everett, and the Assistant Stage Manager is Emma Power.



Beautiful: The Carole King Musical will be the grand finale of the Ogunquit Playhouse's 2022 season. This triumphant return back to their historic theatre post-COVID has featured the regional theatre premiere of the Tony Award-winning The Cher Show, the new production of Marvin Hamlisch and Rupert Holmes' The Nutty Professor and the world premiere of Mr. Holland's Opus, with book, lyrics and direction by BD Wong and music by Wayne Barker.



Mainstage performances run Wednesdays and Thursdays (2:00 pm, 8:00 pm), Fridays (8:00 pm), Saturdays (2:00 pm, 8:00 pm), Sundays (2:00 pm). Visit ogunquitplayhouse.org/2022-season for the full season schedule.



Tickets are available for purchase online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone Monday-Friday (10:00 am-4:00 pm ET) at 207.646.5511, and in-person at the Playhouse Box Office Window (10 Main St, Ogunquit, ME 03907).