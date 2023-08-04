Wake Up With BWW 8/4: THE NOTEBOOK on Broadway, BACK TO THE FUTURE Reviews, and More!

Plus, Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly in the process of creating a new Broadway musical based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel The Warriors.

Aug. 04, 2023

Wake Up with BroadwayWorld

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Back to the Future the Musical officially opened on Broadway last night! The musical, based on the iconic film of the same name, is now playing at the Winter Garden Theatre. Check out the reviews below, and stay tuned to BroadwayWorld today as we post more coverage from last night throughout the day!

In other Broadway news, the musical adaptation of the novel and film The Notebook is headed to Broadway! With music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter, the musical will open at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre with previews beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away
by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Clifton Oliver, who died yesterday, August 2, 2023.. (more...)

THE NOTEBOOK The Musical To Open On Broadway in 2024
by A.A. Cristi

The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will play Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night.. (more...)

Rialto Chatter: Lin-Manuel Miranda Working On Musical Adaptation Of THE WARRIORS
by Joshua Wright

Lin-Manuel Miranda is reportedly in the process of creating a new Broadway musical based on Sol Yurick’s 1965 novel The Warriors. The novel delves into violent gang confrontations in New York City during the 1960s.. (more...)

Review Roundup: BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway!
by Review Roundups

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical officially opens on Broadway tonight, Thursday, August 3rd, 2023, at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre. Read reviews for the production! . (more...)

Video: Watch the DICKS: THE MUSICAL Movie Trailer With Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Megan Thee Stallion & More
by Michael Major

A24 has debuted the trailer video for its first-ever movie musical, Dicks: the Musical. The new film from comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp stars Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, and Megan Thee Stallion. The film is based on Jackson and Sharp's stage show, F*cking Identical Twins, which loosely follows a The Parent Trap-style plot.. (more...)

Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie Share Their Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES Memories
by Michael Major

After four seasons, Joshua Bassett and Sofia Wylie are saying goodbye to East High with the final episodes of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series. We sat down with the stars to discuss what they'll miss from their days on set, Ben Platt singing sessions with the cast, their favorite performances on their series, and more. Watch the video!. (more...)

Full Cast and Team Set For SISTER ACT at the Muny
by Stephi Wild

The Muny has announced its full cast, design and production teams for the divine musical comedy, Sister Act, August 14 - 20.. (more...)

Video: Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' in BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL
by BroadwayWorld TV

Check out photos and video of Back to the Future the Musical on Broadway! Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!




