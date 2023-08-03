Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away

Oliver starred in The Lion King, In the Heights, and Wicked.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway Photo 2 Kennedy Center's SPAMALOT Is Coming to Broadway
Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show? Photo 3 Do Broadway Actors Ever Play Multiple Roles in the Same Show?
Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Photo 4 Video: Watch Highlights from BroadwayWorld's 20th Anniversary Concert Celebration at Sony Hall

Obituaries
Click Here for More on Obituaries
Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Clifton Oliver, who died yesterday, August 2, 2023.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Oliver appeared on Broadway in The Lion King (Simba), In the Heights (Benny, opposite Jordin Sparks), Wicked (Fiyero) and in the National Tours of Motown (Berry Gordy), The Lion King (Simba), Rent (Benny and Collins), Ragtime (Ensemble).

His many regional credits incuded Pal Joey (Arkansas Repertory Theatre), Kinky Boots (Lola standby for Billy Porter); West Coast Tour of The Scottsboro Boys (Charlie/Victoria), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Victor), and Godspell (Judas). 




RELATED STORIES

1
Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70 Photo
Paul Reubens, Known For Playing Pee-Wee Herman, Dies at 70

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Paul Reubens, known for his character of Pee-Wee Herman, has died at the age of 70. In 2010, Reubens brought The Pee-Wee Herman Show to Broadway production for a limited run at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. It was recorded for an HBO special and released in 2011.

2
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90 Photo
Broadway and Television Actress Inga Swenson Has Passed Away at 90

The actress best known for her role on the television show Benson and 110 in the Shade on Broadway, has passed away at the age of 90.

3
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92 Photo
LENNY Playwright and Screenwriter Julian Barry Dies at 92

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright, screenwriter, and stage performer Julian Barry has died at age 92. Barry is best known for writing the Oscar-nominated script for the 1974 film 'Lenny' about comedian Lenny Bruce, adapted from his Broadway play of the same name.

4
Playwright and Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dies at Age 90 Photo
Playwright and Screenwriter Bo Goldman Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that playwright and screenwriter Bo Goldman has died at age 90.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical NewsVideo: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical News
Video: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Performs 'Toxic'Video: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Performs 'Toxic'
Review Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed MusicalsReview Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed Musicals
Ensemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ Ahead of National Tour and Broadway RunEnsemble Cast Revealed For THE WIZ Ahead of National Tour and Broadway Run

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALADDIN

Recommended For You