Broadway Veteran Clifton Oliver Passes Away

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Broadway veteran Clifton Oliver, who died yesterday, August 2, 2023.

A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Oliver appeared on Broadway in The Lion King (Simba), In the Heights (Benny, opposite Jordin Sparks), Wicked (Fiyero) and in the National Tours of Motown (Berry Gordy), The Lion King (Simba), Rent (Benny and Collins), Ragtime (Ensemble).

His many regional credits incuded Pal Joey (Arkansas Repertory Theatre), Kinky Boots (Lola standby for Billy Porter); West Coast Tour of The Scottsboro Boys (Charlie/Victoria), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Victor), and Godspell (Judas).