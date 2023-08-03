The Notebook, the new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film, will play Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 26 at 10am ET.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Allie and Noah, both from different worlds, share a lifetime of love despite the forces that threaten to pull them apart. With a book that has sold millions of copies worldwide and a film that's one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all-time, the musical adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's The Notebook comes to Broadway following a critically acclaimed world premiere engagement at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Notebook features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production's music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Bios:

Ingrid Michaelson (Music & Lyrics). Known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style, singer-songwriter Michaelson is a force in the music industry, with four Top 20 albums and two platinum singles: “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys." Michaelson's nine studio albums have been released on her own independent label Cabin 24 Records and her original songs have soundtracked important moments in hundreds of television series and feature films. An Emmy Award-nominee for Best Original Song (“Build It Up” from Hulu's “Little Fires Everywhere”), Michaelson also scored Hulu's “Tiny Beautiful Things” series. She was the executive music producer for “Slumberkins” for AppleTV+, creating all new original songs for the series. Michaelson made her on-stage Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017.

Bekah Brunstetter (Book) was a supervising producer and writer on NBC's Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning series “This Is Us.” An accomplished playwright, her work has been produced at major regional theaters, including Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Repertory, Atlantic Theater Company, and The Old Globe. Her new musical A.D. 16, written in collaboration with Cinco Paul, recently premiered at Olney Theatre in a production directed by Stephen Brackett. She was also a writer and producer on the acclaimed Netflix series “Maid,” garnering the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Long Form – Adapted program.

Michael Greif (Director). A four-time Tony Award-nominee, Greif's Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, and Grey Gardens – as well as the landmark 1996 original production of RENT, among others. The multi-Obie Award-winner has staged a host of off-Broadway productions at Second Stage, Signature Theatre, and The Public Theater, and directed Fox's “Rent: Live” telecast.

Schele Williams (Director) will be directing the upcoming Broadway revivals of Aida and The Wiz, as well as the premieres of Mandela the Musical and Indigo. She is helming Disney's upcoming musical Hidden Figures, currently in development. She has directed at regional theaters and festivals across the country and has a long history of work as a performer on Broadway in RENT, Aida, and Motown: The Musical.

Katie Spelman (Choreographer) has credits at theaters across the country, including A.D. 16 at Olney Theatre, The Who's Tommy at Denver Center, Oklahoma! at Goodspeed, and the Jeff Award-nominated Cabaret at Paramount Theatre. Spelman was one of five choreographers awarded the SDCF Agnes De Mille commission. She was also the associate choreographer for the Boston, Broadway, and Australian companies of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.