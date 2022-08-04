Wake Up With BWW 8/4: Madonna Visits MJ, New Song From 13 THE MUSICAL, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a look inside rehearsal for A Little Night Music at Barrington Stage, starring Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess, and Mary Beth Piel!

Plus, Madonna visits MJ, hear a new song from Netflix's 13 film, and more!

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Barrington Stage, Starring Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and Mary Beth Piel

by Stephi Wild

A Little Night Music begins performances at Barrington Stage Company this week. Check out a video of the cast in rehearsals here!. (more...)

Photo: Madonna Visits MJ THE MUSICAL, Comments that Myles Frost 'Made Her Cry'

by Stephi Wild

Madonna stopped by MJ the Musical this week, and went backstage to pose with members of the cast following the performance. The pop icon commented that Tony winner Myles Frost, who plays the title role, made her cry.. (more...)

Musical Sequel to JOKER, Reportedly Starring Lady Gaga, Gets Release Date

by A.A. Cristi

The musical sequel to the billion-dollar smash Joker, starring Academy Award-winner Joaquin Phoenix has gotten a release date.. (more...)

Symphony Space Announces 2022-2023 Season Featuring Kelli O'Hara, Misty Copeland, a Sondheim Tribute & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Symphony Space has announced highlights of its 2022-23 season, an array of live events that bring literature to life, spark conversation, and provide intimate encounters with wide-ranging musical artists. The programming features acclaimed authors, actors, musicians, comedians, and other luminaries.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch New Song 'I've Been Waiting' From 13: THE MUSICAL

by Michael Major

Watch a new video of the cast of 13: the Musical performing 'I've Been Waiting.' The song is one of three new songs that Jason Robert Brown wrote for the new film. The cast of the new film includes Debra Messing, Rhea Perlman, Josh Peck, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, and more.. (more...)

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For The Muny's THE COLOR PURPLE

by Alan Henry

Go inside rehearsals for The Muny's production of The Color Purple, which begins performances tonight and runs through August 9th, 2022.. (more...)

Stephanie Berry, Anthony Lee Medina & More to Star in THE BANDAGED PLACE Roundabout Underground World Premiere

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The cast has been announced for the Roundabout Underground world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers. The cast includes Stephanie Berry as "Geraldine Irby," Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres," Jhardon Dishon Milton as "Jonah Irby.". (more...)

KNIVES OUT Sequel With Leslie Odom Jr. & Daniel Craig to Close BFI London Film Festival

by Michael Major

Glass Onion, the highly-anticipated sequel to the hit mystery film Knives Out, will close the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. The film stars recent Macbeth star Daniel Craig and Tony-winner Leslie Odom Jr. As previously reported, the festival will open with the new film adaption of Matilda: the Musical.. (more...)

