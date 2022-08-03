Stephanie Berry, Anthony Lee Medina & More to Star in THE BANDAGED PLACE Roundabout Underground World Premiere

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced the complete cast for the Roundabout Underground world premiere of the bandaged place by Harrison David Rivers, directed by David Mendizábal.

The cast includes Stephanie Berry as "Geraldine Irby," Jake Ryan Lozano as "Sam Yates," Sasha Camille Manuel as "Ella Irby," Anthony Lee Medina as "Ruben Torres," Jhardon Dishon Milton as "Jonah Irby."

the bandaged place begins preview performances on Friday, October 20, 2022, and opens officially on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 18, 2022. All tickets for Roundabout Underground productions are $30.

Struggling to recover after an assault, Jonah realizes the only way to heal is by mending the relationships with his family. This world-premiere production offers a humane statement about the scars we inherit - and the beauty they create. 2 A part of Roundabout's New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now in its 15th season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.

The playwrights whose work has been featured as part of Roundabout Underground are Stephen Karam (Speech & Debate, 2007), Steven Levenson (The Language of Trees, 2008), Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, 2009), Kim Rosenstock (Tigers Be Still, 2010), David West Read (The Dream of the Burning Boy, 2011), Andrew Hinderaker (Suicide, Incorporated, 2011), Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews, 2012), Meghan Kennedy (Too Much, Too Much, Too Many, 2013), Jeff Augustin (Little Children Dream of God, 2015), Lindsey Ferrentino (Ugly Lies the Bone, 2015), Jenny Rachel Weiner (Kingdom Come, 2016), Mansa Ra (Too Heavy for Your Pocket, 2017), Martín Zimmerman (On the Exhale, 2017), Ming Peiffer (Usual Girls, 2018), Alex Lubischer (Bobbie Clearly, 2018), Selina Fillinger (Something Clean, 2019), Daniel Zaitchik (Darling Grenadine, 2020), Sanaz Toossi (English, 2022), Dave Harris (Exception to the Rule, 2022), and Harrison David Rivers (the bandaged place, 2022).

The creative team for the bandaged place includes: Wilson Chin (Sets), Ásta Bennie Hostetter (Costumes), Mauricio Escamilla (Sound & Original Music), Tislarm Bouie (Choreography), and Rocio Mendez (Fight Director and Intimacy).

Additional creative team will be announced at a later date.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the bandaged place are $30 General Admission and go on sale August 4 at 12pm by calling 212.719.1300 or online at roundabouttheatre.org. For groups of 10 or more please call 212-719-9393 x 365 or email groupsales@roundabouttheatre.org.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: the bandaged place plays Tuesday through Sunday evenings at 7:00PM with Saturday matinees at 1:30PM and Sunday matinees at 2:00PM.

STEPHANIE BERRY

(Geraldine Irby) is the recipient of the New Professional Theatre's Award for Activism, Advocacy and Outstanding contributions the arts community. She is a 2022 nominee for a Drama Desk Award, the Lucille Lortel, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her role in On Sugarland at New York Theatre Workshop. She recurs on the TV series, "Fantasy Island." She is the 2021 recipient of The League of Professional Theatre Women's Lee Reynolds Award for her work using theater for social, cultural, or political change. She appeared in the world premieres of The Garden at La Jolla Playhouse, Frankenstein at Classic Stage Company and Sugar in Our Wounds at Manhattan Theatre Club.

JAKE RYAN LOZANO

(they/he) (Sam Yates) is a Chicanx/Mestizx artist from San Antonio, Texas currently residing in Brooklyn. They've appeared onstage at Signature Theater (NY), Williamstown Theater Festival, Chautauqua Theater Company, Olney Theater Center, Two River Theater, Yale Repertory Theater, and Great River Shakespeare Festival. When they're not dancing, writing, or acting, they're shamelessly reading and watching hours upon hours of manga/anime (I love you Roronoa Zoro, Kenma Kozume, and Rimuru Tempest!!!) His work is dedicated to to his grandparents and all the queer, brown kids figuring it out. Besos, Pura Vida, y Comunidad. MFA: Yale School of Drama. Film/TV: Law & Order: SVU (NBC), New Amsterdam (NBC), Evil (CBS), When They See Us (Netflix); IG: @jakeryanlozano

SASHA MANUEL

(Ella Irby). 10 yo Sasha is a native of Queens, NY and is represented by Stewart Talent Agency. She's excited to be making her theatrical debut in "The Bandaged Place." Her on-camera experience has included commercial work and a recurring role on an upcoming highly anticipated series on the Peacock network. Sasha recently scored the role of Tessin "Crazy For You" at USDAN summer camp. Sasha has been dancing since she was 3 yo and studies at Ultimate Dance Academy in Queens. She began her acting training last year with I Coach Stars. She loves reading, creative writing, playing piano, and baking. Sasha spends the rest of her free time doing gymnastics with her big sister and watching Marvel movies with her family.

ANTHONY LEE MEDINA

(Ruben Torres) is most notable in the Broadway community for histhree year run as John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the Broadway smash Hamilton. Other credits include Otto in the 1st national tour of Spring Awakening and Salvador Agron in Shakespeare in the Park's remount of Paul Simon's The Capeman. You can see Anthony on Apple TV+'s most recent season of Truth Be Told opposite Octavia Spencer and Kate Hudson, the Netflix sci-fi drama The I-Land as well as a multitude of other guest and supporting roles in tv and film such as Chicago Med, The Carrie Diaries, Flesh and Bone, The First Purge, The King of Staten Island and many more. @AntLeeMe123

JHARDON DISHON MILTON

(he/him) (Jonah Irby). Beyond grateful to be making his Roundabout debut! A few credits include: Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (OBC), A Bronx Tale, Off- Broadway: The Black Clown (Lincoln Center) Carnegie Hall. Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour, Tantrum Theater) TV/Film: Blue Bloods, Harlem (Amazon Prime) and And Just Like That (HBOmax). Immense gratitude to my amazing manager Rochel at SAKS&. Thank you to Stephen Kopel, the most supportive mama in the world. Cree, Cole, Kayla, VB's, L6, friends and family. Hebrews 10:23. For Erinn, Kinsley, and Mecca. @jhardondishon

HARRISON DAVID RIVERS

(Playwright) is an award-winning playwright, librettist and television writer based in St. Paul, Minnesota. His plays include the bandaged place (New York Stage & Film, Roundabout), This Bitter Earth (New Conservatory Theatre Center, Penumbra, About Face, Theater Alliance, Richmond Triangle Players, The Road, InterAct, TheatreWorks Hartford), Where Storms Are Born (Williamstown), When Last We Flew (NYFringe, Diversionary, TheatreLAB, Real Live Arts, Out Front), and the musicals Five Points with Douglas Lyons and Ethan Pakchar (Theater Latté Da), We Shall Someday with Ted Shen (Signature, Theater Latté Da) and I Put a Spell on You with Nubya Garcia. His television credits include "One of Us is Lying" (Peacock) "The Nevers" (HBO), "Wytches" (Amazon) and "The Plot" (Hulu). Harrison sits on the Board of Directors of The Movement Theatre Company and the Playwrights' Center. He is a graduate of Kenyon College and the Columbia University's School for the Arts.

DAVID MENDIZÁBAL

(they/he) (Director) is a director, designer, one of the Producing Artistic Leaders of the OBIE Awardwinning The Movement Theatre Company, and Associate Artistic Director of The Sol Project. Select directing credits include: Mushroom (People's Light), Sanctuary City (Berkeley Rep/Arena Stage), Notes on Killing Seven Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Board Members (Soho Rep/Sol Project - Director & Costume Designer), This Bitter Earth (TheatreWorks Hartford), Don't Eat the Mangos (Magic Theatre/Sundance), On The Grounds of Belonging (Long Wharf), Then They Forgot About The Rest (INTAR), And She Would Stand Like This, Look Upon Our Lowliness (The Movement), and Tell Hector I Miss Him (Atlantic). David is a 2021 Princess Grace Award Honoraria Recipient in Theater. They were part of the inaugural Soho Rep Project Number One Residency, where they created and directed the short film, eat me!. Alumnus of Ars Nova Vision Residency and Maker's Lab, Drama League Directors Project, Labyrinth Intensive Ensemble, artEquity, NALAC, LCT Directors Lab, and TCG Leadership U: One-on-One. BFA - NYU/Tisch www.davidmendizabal.com | IG: @its_daveed