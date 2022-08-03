VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Barrington Stage, Starring Emily Skinner, Jason Danieley, Sierra Boggess and Mary Beth Piel

A Little Night Music begins performances at Barrington Stage Company this week. Check out a video of the cast in rehearsals below!

The production, which will be choreographed by Robert La Fosse, musically directed by Darren R. Cohenand directed by BSC Founder and Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will play the Boyd-Quinson Stage from August 6-28, 2022.



A Little Night Music will feature Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Broadway: The Cher Show, Prince of Broadway) as Desiree Armfeldt, Jason Danieley (Broadway: Pretty Woman: The Musical, The Full Monty; BSC: Broadway and Beyond concert) as Fredrick Egerman, Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (Broadway: Anastasia, Follies (2012)) as Madame Armfeldt, Sierra Boggess (Broadway: School of Rock, West End: Love Never Dies) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm, Cooper Grodin (National Tours: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables) as Count Carl Magnus, Liesl Collazo (Milwaukee Rep: West Side Story) as Anne Egerman, Noah Wolfe (BSC debut) as Henrik Egerman, Sophie Mings (BSC debut) as Petra, Kate Day Magocsi (BSC debut) as Fredrika, Adam Richardson (Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla") as Mr. Lindquist, Rebecca Pitcher (Broadway: The Phantom of the Opera, Carousel (2018)) as Mrs. Nordstrom, Stephanie Bacastow (The Morton Theatre: Mary Poppins) as Mrs. Anderssen, Andrew Maughan (National Tour: Les Misérables) as Mr. Erlanson, Leslie Jackson (International Tour: West Side Story) as Mrs. Segstrom, and Slater Ashenhurst (Pickleville Playhouse's The Addams Family) as Frid.

A tangle of love affairs leads to a magical weekend in the country where confusion rules, jealousies flair and sexual passions reign. A romantic comedy of errors! Join us for Sondheim's witty, brilliant masterpiece that features the haunting "Send in the Clowns."