Wake Up With BWW 8/3: SPAMALOT to Return to Broadway, THE WIZ Casting, and More!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to Back to the Future which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

In more Broadway news, Spamalot is returning this fall! The Tony Award-winning Best Musical comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot will return to Broadway this fall at the St. James Theatre. Performances begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The complete ensemble cast has been revealed for the all-new production of the Tony Award-winning musical The Wiz! The casting comes in advance of the musical's national tour, which kicks off this fall before returning to Broadway in the Spring of 2024. Find out who's appearing in the show below!

Plus, Casey Cott and Courtney Reed have officially joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as Christian and Satine. The pair began performances on August 1. Check out photos of their first bows below!

Sara Bareilles & Michael R. Jackson Wrote ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Songs For New Broadway-Themed Season

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles and Michael R. Jackson are the latest Broadway songwriters to join the upcoming season of Only Murders in the Building. The join the previously announced Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Benj Pasek, and Justin Paul in writing musical numbers for the Broadway musical-themed season. Watch the video of the trailer now!. (more...)

Derek Klena to Teach Weekly at The Institute for American Musical Theatre

by Team BWW

Derek Klena will be joining the faculty at the prestigious NYC conservatory training program, The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT). Klena will teach Song Interpretation regularly this fall. . (more...)

Video: Ingrid Michaelson Teases THE NOTEBOOK Musical News

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Watch Ingrid Michaelson tease an update about The Notebook musical!. (more...)

Photos: Casey Cott and Courtney Reed Take First Bows in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

Casey Cott and Courtney Reed have officially joined the cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as Christian and Satine respectively. The pair began performances last night, August 1. Check out photos of their first bows here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: SUMMER STOCK Opens at Goodspeed Musicals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read the reviews for Summer Stock at Goodspeed Musicals!. (more...)

Review Roundup: Danny Tejera's TOROS at Second Stage Theater

by Nicole Rosky

Second Stage Theater just celebrated opening night of TOROS by Danny Tejera and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. This limited engagement runs through August 13 at the McGinn/Cazale Theater on Broadway at 76th Street. Toros was presented as a part of the Judith Champion New Voices Reading Series in 2022.. (more...)

- Back to the Future the Musical officially opens on Broadway tonight!

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Bobby Conte, who turns 28 today!

Broadway: Company and A Bronx Tale. Off-Broadway: Starting Here and Starting Now (York Theatre Company). Regional: 50th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s Mass (Kennedy Center); Last Days of Summer (George Street Playhouse); My Fair Lady (Bay Street Theater); all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Two River Theater); world premiere of Ken Ludwig’s A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre Center/Cleveland Play House); three seasons at The Muny. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk; Gutenberg! The Musical!; Intervenors; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Madam Secretary; The Code. Album: Along the Way. Training: BFA, University of Michigan; RADA.

