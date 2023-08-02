Derek Klena to Teach Weekly at The Institute for American Musical Theatre

Derek Klena, the Tony-nominated actor who just recently completed his acclaimed run as 'Christian' in Broadway's Moulin Rouge! and is also well known for originating such Broadway roles as 'Dmitry' in Anastasia, 'Nick Healy' in Jagged Little Pill, 'Michael' in The Bridges of Madison County, and 'Eddie Birdlace' in the Off-Broadway hit Dogfight, will be joining the faculty at the prestigious NYC conservatory training program, The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT). Klena will teach Song Interpretation regularly this fall.



IAMT is a post secondary 2-3 year professional training program for students 17 years of age and up, located in Washington Heights, NYC. Owned by Tony-Nominated producer and Broadway veteran performer Michael Minarik, students train exclusively with working Broadway and TV/Film professionals to form lasting industry connections and receive top-tier training in all areas of acting, singing, and dancing. The school believes in a positive approach to teaching by celebrating what is unique in each student, while refining the unexplored potential of their individual artistry. With a school motto of "Seek Your Joy," it is a preferable alternative to a traditional B.F.A. Musical Theatre program, for a fraction of the cost.

