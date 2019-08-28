Wake Up With BWW 8/28: Read Reviews For SIX at ART, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Six officially opened at ART! Find out what the critics thought by reading the reviews below!

National Alliance for Musical Theatre has changed its rules! Beginning with the 2020 Festival of New Musicals, all writers can submit an application to be considered for the Festival free-of-charge!

North Carolina Theatre has announced that its production of West Side Story will be led by Broadway's Zach Adkins as Tony, opposite Addie Morales as Maria, October 15-20 at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Review Roundups

SIX the Musical is now on stage at American Rep! The production began previews Wednesday, August 21 and officially opened this weekend, and closes Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Loeb Drama Center in Cambridge, MA.. (more...)

2) BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge

National Alliance for Musical Theatre (Betsy King Militello, Executive Director) has announced that beginning with the 2020 Festival of New Musicals, all writers can submit an application to be considered for the Festival free-of-charge. In keeping with previous years, submissions to the Festival will require an endorsement from an industry professional, but for the first time there will be no cost associated with on-time submissions regardless of who is endorsing the piece. NAMT's the current strategic plan aims to expand the musical theatre network by broadening and lengthening the development pipeline, a goal that will be accomplished in part through increased access and inclusivity. By removing submission fees and streamlining the Festival application process, NAMT aims to remove a potential barrier to entry for writers interested in applying to the Festival. Applications for the 32nd Annual Festival of New Musicals will open on October 24th, and information about the application process can be found on the NAMT website at namt.org/festapp.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Josh Groban Sends in His CATS Audition Tape

Josh Groban is heading to the Jellicle Ball! The Tony nominee took to Instagram to post his 'leaked' audition tape for Tom Hooper's upcoming film adaptation of the classic Andrew Lloyd-Webber musical Cats. Check out the video to see the star perform his rendition of 'Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats'!. (more...)

4) Zach Adkins Will Lead North Carolina Theatre's WEST SIDE STORY

North Carolina Theatre's production of West Side Story will be led by Broadway's Zach Adkins as Tony, opposite Addie Morales as Maria. West Side Story plays October 15-20 at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Get A First Look At WEST SIDE STORY Staged in 360 Degrees In Japan's Rotating Auditorium

BroadwayWorld has a first look at a new StageAround production of the legendary musical West Side Story which is currently on stage at IHI Stage Around Tokyo.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jessie Mueller

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

What we're geeking out over: The Public's HERCULES Will Feature Five New Songs by Alan Menken and David Zippel

Also: Surprise! Public Works' Hercules will feature FIVE new songs that I've written with @DavidZippel! Read all about it: https://t.co/Yr64Fj98fB #publicworkshercules #wearepublicworks - Alan Menken (@AIMenken) August 26, 2019

Hercules is headed to the stage at The Public's Delacorte, August 31-September 8.

Alan Menken has just revealed on Twitter that the show will feature five brand new songs that he has written with David Zippel!

Public Works' Hercules features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by David Zippel, book by Kristoffer Diaz, choreography by Chase Brock, and is directed by Lear deBessonet. A new stage adaptation of the Disney classic,HERCULES will run for seven nights for free, beginning August 31 through September 8, at The Delacorte Theater.

What we're watching: Watch Aladdin and Jasmine Duet 'Desert Moon' in Deleted Scene from Live-Action ALADDIN

Disney Movies shared an unreleased song from Disney's live-action Aladdin. The duet, titled "Desert Moon," was released alongside a deleted scene from the film showing Aladdin (Mena Massoud) and Jasmine (Naomi Scott) singing the ballad as it would've looked had it made it to theaters.

Social Butterfly: #DATE ME's Eric Lockley Takes Over Instagram!

We got to delve into the dating world yesterday because Eric Lockley took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at Off-Broadway's improv and sketch comedy show #DateMe! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles