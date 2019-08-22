Wake Up With BWW 8/22: OKLAHOMA! at Barnes and Noble, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Full casting has been announced for the national tour of The Spongebob Musical! The production will star Lorenzo Pugliese as SpongeBob SquarePants, Daria Pilar Redus as Sandy Cheeks, Beau Bradshaw as Patrick Star, Christopher Cody Cooley as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Zach Kononov as Mr. Krabs, and Tristan McIntyre as Plankton.

What The Constitution Means To Me was recorded yesterday for eventual future release! No details have been released yet on where and when the recording may be released, but the Broadway production will continue to have life beyond the current run and upcoming national tour.

Gideon Glick is set to join the cast of Little Shop Of Horrors! Glick will fill in for two weeks only, from Tuesday, November 5 - Sunday, November 17, while Jonathan Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.

The Simpsons has released a new WEST SIDE STORY inspired promotional clip featuring Donald Trump in an 'America' parody number featuring Democratic Congress Women Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar.. (more...)

2) Full Casting Announced For THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL On Tour

Full casting has been announced for the upcoming North American Tour of Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL.. (more...)

3) Exclusive: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME To Be Filmed For Future Release Today

BroadwayWorld has learned that WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is being recorded today for eventual future release. . (more...)

4) Gideon Glick to Fill in for Jonathan Groff as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS announces that Tony Award nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will join the cast of the production for two weeks only, from Tuesday, November 5 a?" Sunday, November 17, while original star Jonathan Groff is on a scheduled leave from the production.. (more...)

5) Pasadena Playhouse Completes Cast of George Salazar Led LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, has completed casting for Little Shop of Horrors which comes to the Playhouse September 17 through October 20; the press opening is September 25.. (more...)

OKLAHOMA! Cast Members Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble

Members of the cast of Oklahoma! will appear at Barnes and Noble to celebrate the show's cast recording release with an in-store performance and signing today, August 22.

The event takes place at 3:30 PM at 150 East 86th Street, and will feature performances by Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, James Davis, Ali Stroker, and more. Following the performance, the cast will sign copies of the CD.

BWW Exclusive: CATS Tour Cast Members Perform WAITRESS's 'She Used to Be Mine'

The company of the Cats first national tour headed to the diner for a special cover of Waitress's iconic song 'She Used to Be Mine' featuring cast members Maria Failla and Laura Katherine Kaufman. Cast member Tony D'Alelio, Joey d'Alelio, and Cats guitarist Ralph Agresta also collaborated with Maria and Laura to make this video, in addition to support from cast members Tyler John Logan and Rose Iannaccone. For Maria, creating this video was a way of sharing her story of letting the theatre industry define her beauty and taking that definition back. Check out the full video!

Mena Massoud will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're watching: Watch the Marquee Go Up For Derren Brown's SECRET

Derren Brown is getting ready to bring his magic to Broadway's Cort Theatre where the marquee for his show Secret has just gotten the full treatment. Get a peek inside the process in this timelapse video!

Social Butterfly: Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall Take Their First Bows in WAITRESS

Colleen Ballinger and Todrick Hall have officially opened up in the hit musical Waitress! Get a peek inside the duo's first performance with a look at their bows at the show's curtain call!

