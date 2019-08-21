BWW TV: Watch the Marquee Go Up For Derren Brown's SECRET

Derren Brown is getting ready to bring his magic to Broadway's Cort Theatre where the marquee for his show Secret has just gotten the full treatment. Get a peek inside the process in the timelapse video below!

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, for the first time ever, this U.K. phenomenon and Netflix star brings his talents to Broadway.



Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret will begin previews on Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with the opening night set for Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.





