Pasadena Playhouse Completes Cast of George Salazar Led LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Pasadena Playhouse, the State Theater of California, has completed casting for Little Shop of Horrors which comes to the Playhouse September 17 through October 20; the press opening is September 25.
The production stars the previously announced George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;"
MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They will be joined by Kevin Chamberlin, three-time Tony Award nominee known for his theatre roles such as Horton in Seussical and Fester in The Addams Family on Broadway, who has been announced for the role of "Mr. Mushnik." Matthew Wilkas, known for his starring role in the gay indie film Gayby and for playing Peter Parker in Broadway's Spider-Man:Turn Off The Dark has been announced for the role of "Orin Scrivello." The cast of Little Shop of Horrors is rounded out by T.V. Carpio, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.
Danny Feldman, Pasadena Playhouse Producing Artistic Director said, "Our new electrifying production of Little Shop of Horrors will give our audiences the opportunity to see a show they know and love in a way they never have before. From a delicious new take on everyone's favorite singing plant to the stunningly talented cast, this is sure to be a landmark theatrical event for Los Angeles."
Director Mike Donahue says, "with its gritty early-Motown-meets-B-movie-horror-sci-fi vibe, Little Shop of Horrors has always been a favorite musical of mine, and it is a thrill for me to delve deeply into this rich material with this spectacular, electric cast. I look forward to not only paying homage to this musical theatre classic, but also exploring the themes that are still so much a part of our world today. More than anything, I look forward to Playhouse audiences having the time of their lives, and hearing our Little Shop with fresh ears, in a way they never have before."
The creative team features direction by Mike Donahue, music direction by Darryl Archibald, accompanist and conductor John Gentry Tennyson, choreography by Will B. Bell, scenic design by Dane Laffrey; costume design by Danae Iris McQueen; lighting design by Josh Epstein; sound design by Veronika Vorel; puppet design, direction and choreography by Sean Cawelti; casting by Telsey + Company/Ryan Tymensky, CSA, and stage management by Jill Gold.
Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors start at $25 and are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos