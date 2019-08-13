OKLAHOMA! Cast Members Will Celebrate Cast Recording Release at Barnes and Noble

Members of the cast of Oklahoma! will appear at Barnes and Noble to celebrate the show's cast recording release with an in-store performance and signing on August 22.

The event takes place at 3:30 PM at 150 East 86th Street, and will feature performances by Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, James Davis, Ali Stroker, and more. Following the performance, the cast will sign copies of the CD.

Attendees must obtain a wristband for the event, and priority seating will be given to those who purchase the CD from the location. Wristbands may be obtained at 9AM the morning of the event, and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Tony Award-winning revival of Oklahoma! is currently playing at the Circle in the Square Theatre on Broadway.

Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

The cast features Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey, Damon Daunno as Curly, Mary Testaas Aunt Eller, Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, James Davis as Will Parker, Will Brill as Ali Hakim, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Anthony Cason as Cord and Will Mann as Mike. Gabrielle Hamilton performs the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! won the Tony Award for Revival of a Musical, as well as Ali Stroker for Featured Actress in a Musical.





