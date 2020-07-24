Wake Up With BWW 7/24: West End SLEEPLESS Will Use Quick COVID-19 Test Backstage, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

SLEEPLESS, which will begin socially distanced indoor performances at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 25 August, will begin using a new accurate COVID-19 test on cast, musicians, crew and theatre staff on a daily basis during rehearsals and during the run of the show.

The film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Prom started up production again on Thursday at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood!

What we're geeking out over: Lin-Manuel Miranda Returns for HIS DARK MATERIALS Season 2

During today's exciting Comic-Con@Home panel for HBO and BBC's HIS DARK MATERIALS, fans were treated to the first official trailer for the upcoming second season of the drama series, which stars Tony-winner Lin Manuel-Miranda.



Included in the trailer is the very first glimpse at the mysterious city of Cittàgaze as well as footage of new season 2 cast members Andrew Scott ("John Parry"), Jade Anouka ("Ruta Skadi"), and Simone Kirby ("Dr. Mary Malone"), who join returning cast Dafne Keen ("Lyra"), Ruth Wilson ("Mrs Coulter"), Ariyon Bakare ("Lord Boreal"), Amir Wilson ("Will") and Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Lee Scoresby").

What we're watching: Tune in to the Virtual Release Party For Telly Leung's EP 'You Matter'

Telly Leung releases You Matter, a special pandemic EP featuring five songs, on July 24.

A virtual CD release party, including a livestream performance by Leung, benefitted Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and streamed yesterday, July 23 at 8pm EST.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kristin Chenoweth, who turns 52 today!

Kristin Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. In 2015, Chenoweth received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2009, she received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies." In 1999, she won a Tony Award for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in "Wicked" in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People's Choice Award for her role on "Glee.

In 2015, Chenoweth earned a Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award for her lead role in the Roundabout Theatre Company's "On the Twentieth Century." She also earned nominations for a Tony Award and a Drama League Award. Chenoweth has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, "Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home."

Notable television roles include appearances in "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants" and "The Muppets." In film, Chenoweth voiced the role of Gabi in the hit animated film "Rio 2" and Fifi, Snoopy's beloved French poodle in "The Peanuts Movie." She starred in the indie teen drama entitled "Hard Sell" and additional film credits have included "The Boy Next Door," "Deck the Halls," "Twelve Men of Christmas," "Four Christmases," "RV," "Bewitched," "The Pink Panther," "Hit & Run" and "Family Weekend." She also starred in NBC's "Hairspray Live!" as Velma Von Tussle in December 2016. She was recently seen in the Starz original series "American Gods," where she has reunited with executive producer Bryan Fuller in the role of Easter. Chenoweth voiced the role of Princess Skystar in Lionsgate/Hasbro's "My Little Pony: The Movie," and can also be heard in the animated film "The Star." In addition to her film projects, Chenoweth recently starred in the second season of NBC's hit comedy series "Trial & Error," and received critical acclaim for her performance as Heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster.

